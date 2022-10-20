Six things to do for Halloween in Juneau County

Celebrating Halloween isn’t just for Oct. 31 — there are plenty of things to do as you count down the days till the haunted holiday. Whether you’re searching for a hair-raising adventure, or just trying to carve a jack-o’-lantern, there’s something for everyone — children and grownups alike.

Oct. 21 from 7—10 p.m.

Red Ridge Ranch Haunted Hay Rides

W4881 Hwy. 82, Mauston

In the mood for a spook? Red Ridge Ranch is once again booking its annual haunted hayrides — campfire and indoor hay maze included. Tickets are $20 and the ride is approximately 25 minutes long. If you can’t make it, no worries! Red Ridge Ranch will be offering hay rides every Friday and Saturday, so you can also grab a seat on Oct. 22, 28 or 29.

Oct. 24 from 6:30— 7:30 p.m.

Stranger Things Escape Room at the Wonewoc Public Library

305 Center St., Wonewoc

Kick off the Hallo-week with this free event (registration required) at the Wonewoc Public Library. Fans of the hit Netflix show “Stranger Things” can visit the Upside Down themselves in this special escape room event. The library asks that interested attendees stop by or call (608) 464-7625 to sign up.

Oct. 25 from 5:30— 7:00 p.m.

Carving with the Cops, hosted by the New Lisbon Police Department

1107 S. Adams St., New Lisbon

Carve it up with the NLPD at the New Lisbon City Shop. Snacks, drinks and movies — presumably spooky — will be offered all evening. Attendees are welcome to bring their own pumpkins, and children will be provided with pumpkins and supplies free of charge.

Oct. 29 at 9 a.m.

Necedah Craft and Vendor Fair

1801 S. Main St., Necedah

Get some early holiday shopping done while browsing the finest crafts the county has to offer. Necedah’s fall craft fair promises over 100 vendors and door prizes every 15 minutes until 2 p.m. Come with an empty stomach; concessions will be available with all proceeds going to small clubs to use during the school year. Entry is free.

Oct. 29 at 6:30 p.m.

Adult Halloween Party and Cornhole Tournament, hosted by the New Lisbon Community Center

110 Welch Prairie Road, New Lisbon

Pack it up, kids. This one is for the grown-ups. The New Lisbon Community Center is hosting an adults-only party complete with a costume contest and live music by Site 7 starting at 7:30 p.m. If you’re looking to start the party early, the community center is also offering an Indoor Cornhole Tournament at 6:30 p.m. The cover for the party is $5 and $20 per cornhole team; payout for the tournament is 50% to the first team and 50% to the community center.

Oct. 30 from 1—2 p.m.

Trunk-or-Treat, hosted by the New Lisbon Chamber of Commerce

110 Welch Prairie Road, New Lisbon

Trick-or-treaters don’t have to wait for Halloween night this year. The New Lisbon Chamber of Commerce is putting together a free Trunk-or-Treat ahead of the Monday holiday. Participants can register their “trunk” ahead of the event and pass out candy, or simply dress up to get treats.