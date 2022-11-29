‘Suicide squirrel’ caused Elroy power outage

Elroy residents had their post-holiday plans disrupted with a sudden power outage Saturday morning. As city workers rushed to the substation to boot up the generators, an intruder met its toasty demise.

“We had a squirrel get fried by 7,200 volts of electricity,” Sean Kuester, Elroy’s electric superintendent said.

After the power went out, Sean and the city’s other lineman successfully started the generators — briefly powering the city. They got three of the four circuits working and waited for confirmation from OneEnergy’s solar field before turning on the fourth. An outage that took place a few years prior temporarily disrupted the field.

The pair soon realized something wasn’t right.

“Everything was going well, and I started to smell something funny,” Kuester recalled. “Sometimes you start up the generators and there’s a bird’s nest, so we’d smell the burning grass.”

The subhouse had filled with smoke. Keuster called an engineer, who instructed them to shut down the generators to prevent further damage. Still, the electric system facility hadn't been left unscathed. Two insulators melted and needed replacing. Other repairs were beyond the linemen's scope of expertise, so special technicians were brought in the next day.

Despite anti-wildlife measures being taken at Elroy's substation, a "suicide squirrel" had gotten in.

Keuster explained that the outage and subsequent fire caused by their furry friend could have been much worse. Had the flames taken off, the city would have lost a lot more than just its backup generators.

Power was restored to Elroy shortly after 2 p.m.

“We’re going to do our job and we’re going to do it safely,” he said. “It might have made a lot of people upset that we had to shut the generators down, but they don't know that we had a fire going on inside of our subhouse.”