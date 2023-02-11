An early weekday Valentine’s Day may mean limited options for wining and dining loved ones, but several restaurants have stepped up to the plate with day-of and week-long specials.

Cabby’s Grill & Patio

N10351 Howard Dr., Fox Lake

(920) 928-3338

Cabby’s Grill & Patio will be open this Tuesday to serve its special Valentine’s Day menu featuring crab cake starters, a New York strip served with Au Jus, lobster tail and a Tuscan chicken pasta. Steak, pork and seafood entrees include a choice of homemade soup or salad and fries, baked potato or vegetables.

Not keen on celebrating Valentine’s on a Tuesday? The restaurant will be offering special cocktails all February long, including a chocolate-covered strawberry martini, “raspberry kiss” spritzer, sweetheart sangria and a “love potion” made with coconut rum and peach schnapps. If you’re looking for something even sweeter, their ice cream drink of the month is the Chocolate Lovers – a chocolate whiskey and double-chocolate liquor beverage blended with soft-serve vanilla ice cream.

Reservations are highly recommended. Staff confirmed that the restaurant is slightly over half-booked.

Schaumburg Dinner Club

N11935 County Road A, Randolph

(920) 928-3348

The dinner club will be serving a special menu on Valentine’s Day from 4:30 to 8:00, which will include prime rib, lobster tail, duck, barbecue ribs, parmesan-crusted salmon and several combination dinners. Schaumburg’s house-special ice cream drinks and a peanut butter or strawberry-laced cheesecake is sure to satisfy any cravings.

Per tradition, all ladies will receive a box of chocolate with their dinner.

“It’s part of the charm. We’ve done that for years,” owner Candy Palmiter said.

The restaurant is currently at 70% capacity for reservations, though they will offer a smaller selection of dinner specials over the weekend.

The Bell Tavern

W9735 County Road D, Beaver Dam

(920) 885-6792

If you’re looking for something a little more low-key, the quaint Bell Tavern plans to offer prime rib, steak, lobster tails as well as other seafood options. According to staff, there’s no dessert menu or specialty cocktails, but the tavern will be serving its Valentine’s menu both Saturday and Tuesday night.

Reservations are not required.

The Shores of Fox Lake Steakhouse

N10604 Chief Kuno Trail, Fox Lake

(920) 928-2576

The Shores may not be open on Tuesdays, but they’re making do with a special Valentine’s menu offered Saturday and Sunday. A selection of seafood appetizers and choice cuts are available, as well as a “build you own” surf n’ turf special. A bottle of Wycliff Champagne and dessert can be added to any meal for $25.

If wine isn’t your thing, the bar will also have a range of cocktails available while supplies last. A white-chocolate raspberry martini, peach amaretto ”kiss” and mint-to-be martini are a few of their boozy offerings.

Guests should book their reservation as soon as possible. The restaurant still has some slots available on Saturday before 6 p.m. and plenty of availability on Monday. The Shores will not be open on Sunday.

Iron Ridge Inn Restaurant

131 S. Main St., Iron Ridge

(920) 387-3348

In the mood for a deal? The Iron Ridge Inn Restaurant is offering a Valentine’s Day buffet with prime rib, breaded jumbo shrimp, tenderloin tips, chicken and spinach lasagna, garlic bread, a salad bar and more for $34.

For a belated celebration, limited specials will be served from Feb. 11 to Feb. 18. Time slots are filling up, and Iron Ridge encourages guests to make their reservation as soon as possible.