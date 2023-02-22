The Beaver Dam Common Council voted to increase rates for the city’s shared-ride taxi service Monday, marking the first price hike since 2004.

New fares will be 50 cents more across the board, with rates for adult passengers going from $3 to $3.50 per ride and the senior and disabled price becoming $2, up from $1.50. The student rate will be $3.

The new prices will take effect May 1.

The fares reflect an increase in fuel and wage costs. When Beaver Dam went to renew its contract with Running Inc., the city’s service provider, in 2022, the cost had gone up 20% from $30 to $36 an hour. After consulting with the company, city staff proposed the higher rates. City Administrator Nathan Thiel was unsure why the city hasn’t adjusted its fares in almost two decades, but chalked it up to a hesitancy to raise prices for residents.

“Beaver Dam has always been very conservative in implementing or modifying fees,” he said.

Agencies that utilize Beaver Dam Public Transit to transport disabled clients will see their rate increase from $7 to $10. Only 214 rides completed by the taxi service in January were for an agency.

For every mile driven outside of Beaver Dam, passengers can expect to pay $1.50. City staff also suggested a special fare of $6 for rides after 10 p.m., which Running Inc. currently only offers on Fridays and Saturdays till midnight. The late-night rate will also be introduced in May.

“Generally speaking, there isn’t a lot of usage of the service that late and it’s covering those getting rides home from the bar,” Thiel explained. “That courtesy comes with a premium.”

Raise the roof

The city council also voted to accept a bid to replace the Williams Free Library’s aging roof. The building is owned by Beaver Dam and leased to the Dodge County Historical Society. The total project cost, including roof removal, asbestos abatement and the construction of the new roof, will be $123,808. With only $112,611 budgeted, the city expects to take the difference out of its capital improvement program fund balance.