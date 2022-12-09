Ten events to celebrate the holiday season in Juneau County

In search of some seasonal fun? Look no further — Juneau has plenty to offer for those on the hunt for Christmas cheer.

There are holiday lights displays galore all across the county, including the return of the beloved Canadian Pacific Holiday Train. We've also got the Wonewoc Lighted Parade and the Goeb Family's drive through light show.

If you're not a fan of the cold, there are a plethora of chances to shop for seasonal goods, enjoy merry music and get your photo taken with Santa.

However you like to embrace the holiday season, you'll find it in this ultimate guide to Christmas 2022.

Dec. 10 from 11:30 a.m.—1:30 p.m.

Santa at Shipwreck Bay

N7265 Shacks Rd., Mauston

Santa is coming to Shipwreck. Stop in at the lakeside grill for lunch and stick around to decorate cookies and take pictures with the man in red.

Dec. 10 from 4:00 p.m. —7:00 p.m.

CP Holiday Train and Mauston Holiday Parade

Downtown Mauston

The city of Mauston has a jam-packed night of holiday fun planned for its downtown event. The Canadian Pacific Holiday train will stop at the Division St. railway crossing at 4:00 p.m. Following the train’s departure, the Mauston Holiday Parade will start just across the street.

Afterwards, Santa is set to visit the Hatch Public Library. Families are invited to come take pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus and enjoy holiday refreshments.

Dec. 10 from 6:00 p.m.—8:00 p.m.

Wonewoc Annual Lighted Christmas Parade

Downtown Wonewoc

The Wonewoc parade is slated to begin at Bakers Field and travel along Hwy 33 and Center Street, ending at the Wonewoc Fire Department. Local businesses are open with extended hours for parade-goers.

Santa will be visiting the Wonewoc Public Library for pictures later in the evening. The library’s afterparty will feature a live holiday concert by Simply Sax as well as free refreshments and hot beverages.

Dec. 10 and 11 from 10:00 a.m. — 4:00 p.m.

Northwoods Holiday Market

W7428 State Road 82, Mauston

The Northwoods Orchard and Farm Market is giving shoppers one last chance to stock up on all the farm store goodies, including apples, fresh cider, artisanal soaps, candles and more. A photo booth with “special visitors” will be available for use.

Dec. 12 from 4:30—6:00 p.m.

Holiday Ornament Making at the Elroy Public Library

501 2nd Main St., Elroy

Bring the whole family to the Elroy Library for some fun with felt. The ornament-making workshop is sponsored by the Friends of the Elroy Library.

Dec. 14 at 4 p.m.

Teen Holiday Movie Night at Hatch Library

111 W State St., Mauston

Hatch Public Library will be showing the cult-classic movie “Elf” for kids ages 12 to 18. Hot cocoa and popcorn will be provided.

Dec. 17 at 6:00 p.m.

Necedah Christmas Parade

101 Center St., Necedah

With the theme "Favorite Christmas TV Shows and Movies," attendees are surely in for a nostalgic experience at the Necedah Christmas Parade. Cookies and hot chocolate will be served at the Necedah Fire Station after the parade.

Dec. 17 at 7 p.m.

Renaissance Dessert Concert featuring the Mauston High School Acappella Ensemble

800 Grayside Ave., Mauston

Hear ye, hear ye. The Mauston High School Acappella Ensemble will be performing a Renaissance Madrigal at the High School Commons. What’s a Madrigal, you say? It’s a vocal music performed without instruments that was popular during the Renaissance period.

Desserts will be served. While the event is free, donations are welcome.

Dec. 17—18 at 5:30 p.m.

Goeb Family Christmas Light Show

110 Welch Prairie Rd., New Lisbon

The Goeb Family is once again lighting up the night with their light show drive through. Visitors are encouraged to bring non-perishable food donations; the display will benefit the Necedah Food Pantry. Saturday’s show will start after the Necedah Christmas parade and go until 9 p.m. On Sunday, it will start at sundown and run until 8 p.m.

Dec. 18 from 4:00 p.m.—7:00 p.m.

The Christmas Walk at Mauston Faith Christian Church

N4691 US Hwy 12 And 16, Mauston

The Mauston Faith Christian Church is hosting a new event this year. A walking trail behind the church will be lit with Christmas lights and have stations along the walk for guests to hear the story of the Nativity of Jesus. Afterwards, attendees may come inside for caroling, hot chocolate, cookies and to use a photo booth.