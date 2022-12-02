‘This feels like where we’re supposed to be’: West Side Elementary hosts dedication for new school

The dedication for West Side Elementary on Wednesday felt more like a homecoming party than a ceremony.

“We’re back together as a family,” Principal Jolene Routson said. “This is where we’re supposed to be.”

About 50 people turned out for the festivities, which included a ribbon-cutting and self-guided tour of the school. Gov. Tony Evers visited the newly constructed building ahead of the community open house.

West Side serves 282 students, with 18% being students with disabilities and 68.4% identifying as economically disadvantaged. About 3% are English learners. The pre-kindergarten through second-grade campus got a modern make-over, prioritizing bright, open spaces, technology integration and collaborative learning.

Routson, a Mauston High alum who joined the district 4 years ago, acknowledged that the upgrade was sorely needed. The previous building on Loomis Drive was 70 years old.

“We’re excited to be in the new space and have new learning opportunities that weren’t afforded to us in the old building,” she said.

The building is equipped with a Makerspace — a room for exploring science, technology, engineering and math. For students with sensory issues, Calm Rooms with mood lighting and cozy chairs can be found dotting the halls.

The Montessori Charter School, which is also housed within West Side, has its own wing equipped with a kitchenette for students to learn practical life skills.

“The space is phenomenal,” Betsy Ebbers said, who has taught with West Side since 1999. She gestured to glass doors that part the classrooms, adding “We can join classes if we want, and we do.”

Principal Rouston noted that her favorite part of the new building are the open concept “collaboration spaces,” areas complete with beanbags, tables and circular couches that join classrooms instead of long hallways.

“We were really busting at the seams at our old building… This allows us to collaborate and even grow,” Rouston explained.

West Side’s relocation also places it among the district’s other schools. Instead of being several blocks away, it now sits between Olson Middle and Grayside Elementary on Grayside Avenue, just a stone’s throw from Mauston High. Students can watch the marching band practice and be visited by reading buddies from other schools.

“I vibrate with excitement every time I come into work because it’s all so beautiful,” Ebbers said.

Long-awaited results

The facility is the direct result of the school district’s $54.8 million referendum. In 2020, residents voted in favor of the project, funding an overhaul of many of the district’s facilities and adding a new elementary school to replace West Side Elementary.

The district was able to keep the tax impact relatively low due to debt from a previous referendum dropping off the district's books.

“The reduction in the district’s debt service provides us a unique window of opportunity to re-invest in our school buildings,” School Board President R.J. Rogers stated at the time.

Other improvements included updated Tech Ed classrooms, a renovation and expansion of iLead Charter classrooms at the high school, an improvement of site safety, traffic flow, and site drainage at main campus, updates to Olson Middle School, an addition and remodeling at Grayside Elementary School and capital maintenance at Lyndon Station Elementary School.

Construction for West Side Elementary began in 2021. The space was functional enough to be moved into at the beginning of the 2022 school year, although some work had yet to be completed.

Rouston noted that while ongoing construction was challenging, the students were resilient. They “didn’t miss a beat.”

Despite enrollment being down across the Mauston school district, West Side’s numbers have stayed steady. Staff hope that the improved facility will lead to new opportunities for more students.

“We’re excited about this new space and are confident that we’re going to continue to grow,” Rouston concluded.