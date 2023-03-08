Three Beaver Dam wholesale dealers saw their licenses revoked for failing to meet requirements for a proper business facility, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced Monday.

Horsemen Motors and Your Experience, both located in the former Boston Store location, and On The Go Auto, inside the old Shopko building, were given 30 days to appeal the revocation. The dealers did not appeal, and the decision was finalized on March 4.

All three companies are registered under the name Diana Magana with US Office Leasing, Inc. The corporation helps individuals establish their own businesses, aiding in the process of applying, obtaining and maintaining licenses. US Office Leasing has branches in Montana, Florida and Georgia.

“Once you are license, you can count on us to ensure your business remains compliant,” the corporation’s site reads with grammatical errors.

A representative who answered the three dealers' shared number said the owner would not be available to speak outside of business hours. Posted hours are Thursday only from noon till 5 p.m.

The DOT could not provide further details regarding the specific infractions the businesses made. Communications Manager Terry Walsh pointed to a short list of requirements associated with maintaining a facility, including a valid lease, outdoor vehicle display lot, $25,000 surety bond or irrevocable letter of credit and payment of all fees for a two-year wholesale dealer license.