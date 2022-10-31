Ticket worth $50K sold in Camp Douglas as Powerball hits $1B

A $1 billion Powerball jackpot is up for grabs tonight, just days after a winning ticket was sold in Camp Douglas.

The $50,000 ticket was purchased at Home Front Travel Mart for the Saturday drawing, according to the Wisconsin Lottery. The winner has not yet come forward to claim their prize.

Home Front Travel Mart is expected to receive a 2% bonus, or $1,000, for selling the winning ticket.

Along with the Camp Douglas prize, more than $38 million in lower-level cash awards were doled out over the weekend. The jackpot soared to $1 billion after no one matched all six numbers in the drawing. If a player wins on Monday, Oct. 31, it will be the second largest jackpot in Powerball's 30-year history.

The odds of winning the $50,000 ticket were 1 in 913,130. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

No one has hit all six numbers since Aug. 3.

“This is only the second time that Powerball’s jackpot has reached $1 billion,” Powerball Product Group Chair Drew Svitko stated. “While playing for a jackpot of this magnitude is exciting, please remember to play responsibly.”

The next Powerball drawing will take place on Monday at 9:59 p.m. Tickets must be purchased before 9 p.m. to be included in the drawing.