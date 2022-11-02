Ticket worth $50K sold in Camp Douglas

While nobody won Monday's $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot, a $50,000 ticket sold in Camp Douglas remains unclaimed as of Wednesday, Nov. 2.

The ticket was purchased at Home Front Travel Mart for Saturday's drawing, according to the Wisconsin Lottery. The convenience store is expected to receive a 2% bonus, or $1,000, for selling the winning ticket.

Along with the Camp Douglas prize, more than $38 million in lower-level cash awards were doled out over the weekend. The jackpot soared to $1.2 billion on Monday after no one matched all six numbers in the drawing. It's the second largest jackpot in Powerball's 30-year history.

The odds of winning the $50,000 ticket were 1 in 913,130. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

No one has hit all six numbers since Aug. 3.

“This is only the second time that Powerball’s jackpot has reached $1 billion,” Powerball Product Group Chair Drew Svitko stated. “While playing for a jackpot of this magnitude is exciting, please remember to play responsibly.”

The next Powerball drawing will take place on Saturday at 9:59 p.m. Tickets must be purchased before 9 p.m. to be included in the drawing.