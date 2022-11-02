Ticket worth $50K sold in Camp Douglas

The ticket was purchased at Home Front Travel Mart for Saturday's drawing, according to the Wisconsin Lottery. The convenience store is expected to receive a 2% bonus, or $1,000, for selling the winning ticket.
Along with the Camp Douglas prize, more than $38 million in lower-level cash awards were doled out over the weekend. The jackpot soared to $1.2 billion on Monday after no one matched all six numbers in the drawing. It's the second largest jackpot in Powerball's 30-year history.
The odds of winning the $50,000 ticket were 1 in 913,130. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.
No one has hit all six numbers since Aug. 3.
“This is only the second time that Powerball’s jackpot has reached $1 billion,” Powerball Product Group Chair Drew Svitko stated. “While playing for a jackpot of this magnitude is exciting, please remember to play responsibly.”
The next Powerball drawing will take place on Saturday at 9:59 p.m. Tickets must be purchased before 9 p.m. to be included in the drawing.