Cindy Turck is a medium. She used to be an optician.

Customers would often come into the optical shop for a new nose pad or other repairs. When Turck went to retrieve their glasses, she said that she could sometimes feel buildups of negative energy waiting for her at the counter. Turck started performing “dense energy removals” on the customers she interacted with, extracting negative energy they may or may not have known they had.

“I thought, they’re getting a really good deal when they come in here!” she laughed.

Now, Turck is making her skills available to more than the random passersby. She opened Soul Advancement Shaman on East Plaza Drive right above Higher Grounds in early February. There are no crystals or tarot cards at this spiritual-based business, but guests can sample an assortment of teas while they wait for an energy clearing session, counseling or a group class.

Turck was born and raised in Beaver Dam. She worked in the optical business for over a decade but noted that she was unhappy in life. So, Turck surrendered.

“I just surrendered to whatever. God, the great divine, the universe,” she said. “After that, a bunch of crazy stuff started happening.”

She started having visions. Eventually, Turck would collapse at times throughout the day, which was a concern for her co-workers and supervisors. They sent her to a range of specialists and counselors. Turck estimated that she saw 13 different doctors.

The results came in. Turck wasn’t having seizures, and there wasn’t anything “goofy” with her head. On top of the visions, she started channeling poems that seemed to have religious connotations. Turck wasn’t religious, but she’d always considered herself to be spiritual.

“Growing up, we had limited TV, but we used to watch Sylvia Browne and John Edwards, some psychics, you know. I just never really put two and two together,” she said.

Turck began to suspect that she had experienced a spiritual awakening. Her visions featured animals, which seemed to mirror shamanism — a religious practice that involves interacting with the spirit world through altered states of consciousness. Though shamanism varies from region to region and culture to culture, a common belief is that animals can serve as spirit guides or message bearers.

“A physician’s assistant said to me, ‘you’re going to have to do self-research on this because the medical community isn’t going to be familiar with this,’” Turck stated. “The doctors put their different spins on it, but that was just the spiritual journey I was on.”

After a decade of research, she studied Meridian Energetics to develop her skills as an energy worker. Meridian Energetics is a non-conventional healing modality based on the seven-chakra energy system, similar to Reiki or Therapeutic touch. Meridian Energetics was developed by its founder Mel Brand in the ‘90s as an alternative to other older healing methods.

Turck learned how to remove dense energy from a person, then transmute it through her own heart chakra. Negative energy can build up over time due to stress, trauma and even circumstances in past lives. According to Turck, her craft is like peeling back the layers of an onion. We are the onion.

On top of her energy removal services, Turck also works as a spiritual awakening educator, offering guidance for those going through big changes in their lives.

She had an inkling that she was ready to practice her healing on the general public early this year, but decided to first “throw it to the universe.” Before long, Turck saw a spacious office for rent on Facebook. She then found herself at an event sitting next to a website developer who had just finished building a site for another spiritual business.

“Once you start raising your vibration, the things that you need will fall into place, and you don’t have to fight life. You just learn to go with the flow. The things that you need will be provided for you,” Turck stated.

She looks forward to connecting with the community and using her talents to raise Beaver Dam’s collective consciousness. To the skeptics, Turck said she can’t change everyone’s mind, but she’ll be there whenever they’re ready to heal.

“Usually, it’s a trigger that causes people to go into a spiritual awakening. A divorce, a death, a natural disaster. That is going to help you reevaluate your goals and what your mindset is. The soul is going to be like, ‘Whoa, wait, wait, wait!’ That’s when you’re going to shift,” she explained.

“But then again, I don’t think a person that is going to roll their eyes out of their head hearing about my situation would ever step foot in here.”

Soul Advancement Shaman will host an open house on Saturday, March 4 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at its office on N7156 E Plaza Dr. The entrance faces Hwy 33. Door prizes include Higher Grounds Gift Cards and a free energy-clearing session.