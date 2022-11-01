With one week remaining in Wisconsin’s pivotal U.S. Senator race, Republican Sen. Ron Johnson made a pit stop in Mauston to rally his supporters for a third term Monday afternoon.

A crowd of approximately 25 people turned out for Johnson's stump speech, which was held in the parking lot of the Mauston Park Oasis Restaurant on Gateway Avenue.

He was joined by Elroy native and former Gov. Tommy Thompson and Sen. Howard Marklein (R-Spring Green). Marklein is running for reelection to represent the 17th Senate District in the Wisconsin State Senate.

“Lies, check. Distortion, check. Character assassination, check, check,” Johnson said of their Democratic opponents. “That's all they got. Isn't that sad?”

He called into question Mandela Barnes' degree, a bachelor of arts in Communications Media from Alabama A&M University, that he did not formally receive until 12 years after his graduation ceremony. Johnson also stated that the Democratic nominee would defund the police; Barnes has previously indicated he would decrease police budgets, but that funding should not be cut completely.

Johnson defended his stance on Social Security, which former President Barack Obama took him to task on during his visit to Wisconsin Saturday. Johnson has suggested that Social Security should become a discretionary spending subject, subject to congressional approval during the budget process instead of being automatically renewed.

“They're all saying, ‘Oh, you want to end Social Security?’ No, we want to save Social Security,” Johnson said.

Social Security has become a central issue in this year's midterm elections, with Democrats rallying against Republicans for their lack of commitment to protecting retirement benefits. Johnson has also been criticized for his statements that he would support “coaxing” retirees back into the workforce.

He hit back during his speech, saying that the biggest threat to Social Security is out-of-control spending, which he would work to rein in.

“We want to honor those promises,” he explained. “There are just a few of us that are willing to be honest and say the greatest threat to Social Security is this massive deficit spending that has also sparked 40-year high inflation.”

Some supporters at the rally were satisfied with his explanation.

“He’s keeping (Social Security). He said that they’re just worrying about it. He is not going to take that away,” Diana Spears, of Necedah, said.

Dorothy Tamborino, of New Lisbon, added that she would understand if Johnson pushed to raise the retirement age but did not believe he would put Social Security at risk.

Following the rally, Johnson told the Star-Times that he believes rural communities will be voting with gas prices in mind — which he stated are being exacerbated by spending on “energy boondoggles.”

“We’re seeing record gasoline prices, but even worse, the diesel prices, which crushes farmers,” he said. “You have to be able to understand what is causing this. It's democratic policies, democratic governance.”

Johnson completed his visit to Mauston by autographing several campaign signs before departing for his next stop in Portage.