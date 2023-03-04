Many Beaver Dam homeowners raised their eyebrows at a $45 increase on their water bills mailed earlier this week.

The fee isn’t an annual charge — residents can expect to see the jump on every quarterly bill going forward.

The increase reflects the Beaver Dam city council’s decision to switch the costs of waste and recycling collection from the tax levy to a user fee with the adoption of the city’s 2023 budget. Homeowners now pay the entire cost, instead of seeing a portion subsidized by property taxpayers who do not utilize the service. Commercial properties and multi-family apartment dwellings larger than four units will not be charged.

The council approved the creation of a solid waste utility on a 7-to-5 vote in November, helping balance a $1 million shortfall in the city’s budget. Some alders objected to the idea of a fee, but others believe it is a practical solution to the fiscal gap.

It isn’t unusual for municipalities to charge a fee for waste and recycling collection. Waupun voted last year to begin tacking on its own charge of $15.74 to monthly utility bills.

Residents won’t be able to exempt themselves from the charge by taking their trash to a dump.

“It’s going on every tax parcel address. Every account that’s out there, it’ll be on their bill. I don’t think anyone would be able to (opt out),” utility personnel told the Daily Citizen.

The new fee isn’t a total wash for residents, however. The solid waste utility translates into a $63 reduction in the tax rate for the owner of a Beaver Dam home of median value, calculated to be $166,400. Property owners were previously looking at an estimated increase of $170 on their tax bill.