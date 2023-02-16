The Waupun Common Council officially appointed Bobbi Jo Kunz to the vacant District 6 alder spot Tuesday night.

The position became available after the death of longtime alder Nancy Vanderkin who died in December. The city asked that individuals submit a brief summary of their interest in the role ahead of their February meeting.

Three other candidates applied to be considered including Andrea Torres, Jay Graff and Kenny Liebenow. Another resident, Steve Buckles, expressed interest in the position but requested to be removed after he found out that Torres was in the running.

The council voted in support of Kunz, who received three votes with two alders supporting Torres. In a first-round vote to whittle down the selection to two candidates, Graff received one vote.

All candidates were given time to address the council and ask any questions before the vote.

Kunz has lived in Waupun for 16 years with her husband and children. She started working in real estate five years ago and quickly earned her broker’s license. Kunz previously served on the Wisconsin Future Farmers of America (FFA) Alumni Council.

“We have been here since ‘07 and we absolutely fell in love with the community,” she said.

When asked what goals she would have as an alder, Kunz expressed an interest in supporting the downtown area and joining the festivals committee.

Torres identified herself as a young mother, born and raised in Waupun. She and her husband own Torres Tree Service.

“I’m interested in getting more involved in helping Waupun grow as a community. I want my kids to live a better lifestyle than I did,” Torres said.

Graff is a retired veteran and a familiar face at city council meetings. He has twice ran for mayor. Graff noted his diverse background, touching on his experience with the Walworth County Sheriff’s Department, forest protection services and small business. He was a union steward for 25 years.

“I’m always active and on the forefront of what’s going on locally. Nancy was one of my peers, I had a lot of respect for her,” Graff stated. He added that his biggest concern would be to support and prioritize local businesses, particularly manufacturers.

Liebenow, owner of Liebenow Construction, is a veteran and has lived in Waupun for 26 years.

“I don’t know a lot about the city, but I would like to know more, because I’ve been a part of the downtown for 15 years,” Liebenow said.

Kunz was immediately sworn in and assumed the Dist. 6 seat for the rest of the meeting.

A new set of wheels

The council voted to purchase a used ambulance with the help of the Department of Health Services’ EMS Flex Grant that the city received in 2022. One of the uses that were eligible under the fund’s requirements was the purchase of an emergency response vehicle. Waupun applied and was awarded the full amount of $200,000.

The city currently has one ambulance that was built in 2007.

“We’ve gone through this process, and we are trying to procure some bids on what is available out there. We’re finding prices all over the board,” Fire Chief B.J. DeMaa said.

The council was presented with three options: a used demo model, a used ambulance box from Kiel, or a brand-new build. The alders gravitated toward a demo unit after discussing price, wait time and years of use that Waupun could get out of the vehicles.

“They essentially take (the demo) around from show to show; they go department to department to show interested parties what the unit looks like. Then, you’ve got the ability to buy that at a slightly lesser cost,” DeMaa explained. “It’s got some miles on it, but really hasn’t been used for anything in terms of transporting patients.”

The council unanimously voted to spend up to $280,000 on a demo model.