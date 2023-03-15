The Waupun city council unanimously voted to purchase vacant land in the town of Chester at its meeting Tuesday night. The 14.129-acre property is located off of South Madison Street, next to the Dodge County Correctional Institute.

The acquisition of the parcel represents another step in the city’s 2023 Capital Improvement Plan, and $175,000 was budgeted for the purchase.

City Administrator Kathy Schlieve told the Daily Citizen that Waupun chose to buy the parcel after it became available with no strict plans for the land’s future. One possible use would be to relocate the city’s police and fire departments.

The current public safety building downtown is landlocked and would be difficult to expand.

“I think it's a little early to say exactly what it's going to be,” Schlieve said. “But it gives us some flexibility for future expansion, especially with United Cooperative developing here.”

The council’s approval of the purchase is based on a contingency that a review shows no noted areas of environmental concern with the property. The land is currently owned by National Rivet & MFG Company.

Once the land is acquired, staff will begin the annexation process.

City honors firefighter

In other actions, the city council honored Roland Yohn for his 37 years of service with the Waupun Fire Department. Yohn started in 1985 as a firefighter and later became a driver. He also served as the assistant chief for the Waupun Community Rural Fire Department.

“Throughout the years, Roly just brought a tremendous amount of leadership and calm under intense, stressful situations,” Chief B.J. DeMaa said. “His knowledge of the trades proved (to be) of endless value time and time again.”