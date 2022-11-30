Waupun mulls buying locally: City debates loyalty versus frugality

WAUPUN – It was a full agenda as the Waupun city council addressed issues large and small at City Hall at a special meeting Tuesday night.

One of the larger debates was about how to support local businesses, given a rule to pursue the lowest cost in all cases. Mayor Rohn Bishop threatened to veto the budget two weeks ago if a contract to purchase a city truck was included. A total of $48,000 was approved for the truck to replace a 1999 model. Ewald Automotive of Oconomowoc submitted a bid $1,899 lower than Homan Auto Group in Waupun. Homan Auto is a large contributor to local events and charities.

As it now stands the city must take the low bid from wherever it comes.

“I want to draw a line in the sand,” said Bishop. “I think we should buy locally as often as possible as a sign of support for the people and businesses that support the community.”

The city will review its policy and decide if it can be changed to reflect that concern. The truck purchase must be approved by a Dec. 16 order date if the low bid is to stand.

The council approved adding feral cats to a long list of animals which may not be fed and kept in the City of Waupun. The concern reached Alderman Mike Matoushek, when a resident of his district complained about cats fouling area yards. The matter has escalated into an ongoing dispute.

The final tally was 5-0, with an abstention from Matoushek. With the ordinance changed, police may give warnings to violators. Citations may be considered only if neighbors cannot work things out on their own.

Waupun is switching its solid waste collector after Jan. 2. The move came in response to ongoing complaints of poor service from Waste Management in Fond du Lac. GFL (Green For Life) Environmental of Horicon is taking over.

Residents are reminded to leave their Waste Management carts out for collection after the Dec. 26 pickup. The city has provided garbage and recycling service over the past 10 years at a monthly cost to residents of $12.91. The city has absorbed escalating costs during this 10-year period.

For 2023, under the new GFL contract, the rate for solid waste and recycling pickup will increase $2.83 per month, to $15.74. A five-year contract was approved and may be extended if desired.

A stop sign was approved for the intersection of Sommerville and Rounsville streets to make the uncontrolled intersection safer when a high volume of traffic is encountered at the nearby football field.

Waupun is considering adding a $45 fee for a building permit in 2023. City Administrator/Director of Economic Development Kathy Schlieve explained the reasoning for the request:

“In 2022, the City implemented a new code enforcement and permitting software at a cost of $6,000 annually. In addition, the city is in the process of adding a part-time code enforcement officer at an additional cost estimated at $5,000 annually. The software provides efficiencies in building permit issuance, tracking, and plan review across all city departments and Waupun Utilities, and ensures tracking and accountability of code enforcement issues in the city. To offset these costs, staff are proposing a new $45 fee that would be added to each building permit issued in the city. This is similar to fee charged by the City of Beaver Dam. All of the administrative fees collected would be retained by the city and used to offset the costs for both software and code enforcement labor.”

The matter will be discussed again at a future meeting.

A draft proposal for the planned new Waupun Senior/Community Center was presented to council members. The new facility will be constructed on the former Waupun Christian School site at the corner of Beaver Dam and McKinley streets. The rectangular building has been reoriented to face west, with parking on the corner of the block. A gymnasium will stand at the north end of the building. They gym will have room for a full basketball court and/or three pickleball courts. The building also includes space for the local food pantry, a REACH charity space, a fitness area, a large multipurpose/dining area for Community Table meals, a billiard room and more.

The funding was obtained through a Neighborhood Improvement Grant (for COVID relief). It will cover the entire cost of construction. Efforts are ongoing to prevent the building costs from going over the grant total of $4.9 million.

The new structure will replace the senior center’s downtown location, where lack of handicap access, parking and other needs have been long been concerns.

When asked about the proposed design for the new 22,000-square-foot facility, Waupun Recreation Program Director Rachel Kaminski said, “I love it. I’m very excited.”

To maintain eligibility for the grant, the structure must be occupied by December of 2024.

“Hopefully it will be earlier than that,” said Kaminski.