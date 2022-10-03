Where to get your shots this fall in Juneau County

The Juneau County Health Department will be providing flu shots at six events this fall, as well as continuing to offer drop-in days and appointments for both the flu vaccine and Pfizer COVID-19 booster.

While the county’s community COVID-19 transmission is low, with the JCHD confirming only 46 active cases and 1 hospitalization this past week, demand for the updated booster has remained high. The health department’s next shipment of boosters is arriving Tuesday, meaning that residents will soon be able to receive both their booster and flu vaccine — and on the same day, if they choose to.

“There is no contraindication that you can’t have them in the same day,” Public Health Nursing Supervisor Tina Burch confirmed. “It’s up to patient preference.”

Ultimately, residents are advised to get the shots as soon as possible. Flu cases typically begin to rise in October and peak between December and February, and it takes two weeks after vaccination for the body to develop antibodies from both the COVID-19 vaccines and the flu vaccine.

JCHD is following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations, encouraging everyone to receive their flu vaccine by the end of October.

“Now is the time,” Burch said.

The first influenza vaccine clinic began last Friday at the Wonewoc Village Hall. The following events will take place on:

Oct. 3 - 10 to 11 a.m. at the New Lisbon City Hall

Oct. 4 - 9:30 to 10 a.m. at Camp Douglas Village Hall

Oct. 5 - 9 to 10 a.m. at Necedah Village Hall

Oct. 7 - 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Juneau County Health Department

Oct. 10 - 3 to 4 p.m. at the Elroy Family Medical Center

The health department will still offer walk-in clinic hours every Friday for both the COVID-19 booster, vaccine and flu shots. Times and dates are subject to change; residents are advised to check JCHD’s Facebook page for updates.