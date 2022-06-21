 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5-year-old drowns in Town of Adams

A five-year-old boy reported missing on Monday from a Town of Adams residence is reported to have drowned.

According to a release from Adams County Sheriff Brent York, the county's sheriff's office received a 911 call at approximately 4:18 p.m. on June 20 regarding the missing child. The deputies later located the boy unresponsive in a nearby pond on the 2300 block of 7th Avenue in the Town of Adams.

CPR was attempted on the child by responding deputies before First Responders and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) personnel arrived on the scene.

Lifesaving measures were extensive, but unsuccessful, with the child succumbing to his injuries.

Lifestar Ambulance, New Chester First Responders, UW Health Med Flight, Adams County Department of Health and Human Services and the county's Medical Examiner's Office all assisted the law enforcement agency.

York said in the release that the investigation is still ongoing and that no further information will be released at this time.

