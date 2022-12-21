5th annual Holiday Market serves over 400 Dells area families

For the fifth year in a row, Dells area schoolchildren and their families were able to get food and other household necessities at no cost in time for Christmas.

The 5th Annual Holiday Market was on Dec. 17 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the commons of Wisconsin Dells High School (WDHS). Happy Kids Network, the area nonprofit which sponsors the event, had volunteers and a wide array of different items spread throughout the commons during the day.

"We could not do this without the support of over 200 volunteers in the course of 2 days, numerous donors, and the support of our communities," said Happy Kids Network vice president Autumn Giddings in an email.

"This year there were challenges to obtaining some of the products our families count on, but the entire community stepped up to ensure that each family that visited the Holiday Market received the support they deserve to enjoy the upcoming Holiday season," Giddings said.

Giddings said that over 200,000 pounds of products were given away to more than 400 families throughout the community during the event. Meat, dairy, non-perishables, and produce, among other food items, were available, along with blankets, toiletries, and kitchen and other household goods.

"We look forward to serving our community for years to come," said Giddings in her email, referring to this year's Holiday Market as "a huge success."

Allison Hoch, the principal at WDHS, and her children volunteered at the event during the first part of the day. She commended efforts from Giddings and others for making this year's event run smoothly and that families who signed up in advance for the event were able to access it first. Other volunteers included village trustee Merije Ajvazi and her husband, Spencer Klump.