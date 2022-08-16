75th celebration of Riverside and Great Northern Railway set for Aug. 20

A miniature railroad and train which takes guests on a one-and-a-half-mile tour along the Wisconsin River near Wisconsin Dells is celebrating 75 years in business.

According to a release from Crystal Grand Music Theatre owner Tom Lines, the Riverside and Great Northern Railway, the Dells' mini-rail museum and education center, is one of the city's "five original attractions."

The organization is hosting the anniversary event on County Highway N in Wisconsin Dells on Aug. 20 from 9:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. Train rides and children's activities will be part of the celebration, as well as entertainment by the SoundBillies, an area bluegrass and folk band.

"The community should come out and support this wonderful gem of Wisconsin Dells," said Lines. "Being one of the original attractions, we really work hard to keep it the way it was back in the '50s. It's one of the most peaceful places in Wisconsin Dells."

Attendees will also be able to receive a commemorative coin from the celebration by participating in 4 p.m. train rides and a steam engine's "cow-catcher to cow-catcher" photo — which are two trains facing one another — reminiscent of an 1869 ceremony picture.

"When the two tracks from the East and the West met up, they took two steam engines, one from the East and one from the West, and they faced each other," said Lines of the photo which will be emulated at the event.

Riverside and Great Northern Railway began in 1947 in Janesville. Residents Norman and his father Elmer Sandley decided to build a small railroad from Riverside Park to Mercy Hospital along the Rock River. The Sandleys built the trains for the current facility in Wisconsin Dells, as well as zoos in Milwaukee, Brookfield, Illinois, Knoxville, Tennessee, and other private entities.

The company, Sandley Light Railway Equipment Works, moved to Wisconsin Dells and began hosting summer train rides in 1953 after mixed popularity in Janesville led to the city's unwillingness to renew their lease.

The Sandley Light Railway Equipment Works filed for bankruptcy in 1981. People who loved the trains the company manufactured then began the Riverside and Great Northern Preservation Society, assumed the mortgage, and turned the business into a tourist attraction.

"Steam power was the Sandleys' focus as it is ours to this day," said Jim Schultz, the Board of Directors Public Relations Chair for Riverside and Great Northern Preservation Society.

Lines, one of the sponsors of the Riverside and Great Northern Preservation Society, said that of those mini-rails, the one at the Milwaukee County Zoo is the only one that remains in operation.

"Their business model was to sell the "minimum gauge" trains to small communities as the bigger railroads began to pull out," said Schultz. "That idea never caught on (it did in Great Britain, where they got the idea), but they did sell many trains to city parks and zoos throughout the Midwest."

The trains manufactured by the Sandley Light Railway Equipment Works are 15 inches wide, which was considered the smallest gauge for a commercially successful railroad, according to the Riverside and Great Northern Railway's website.

"It's quarter-scale size, basically, of a full railroad," said Lines. "The one thing that was unique about the Sandley trains is that they were built identical to the real trains. They have working air brakes. Everything is just like the real trains. That was very unusual."

The Riverside and Great Northern Preservation Society has over 250 members, according to Lines. The nonprofit organization operates the museum. Lines said that other businesses involved with the nonprofit include Tommy Bartlett Inc. and Del-Bar.

"Riverside and Great Northern Railway is a treasure in this community," said Tom Diehl, the owner of Tommy Bartlett, who also lauded Lines's job in assisting the nonprofit.