Art exhibit displaying history of Wisconsin River coming to downtown Dells

Starting this summer, visitors and locals in Wisconsin Dells will be able to learn about the history of the Wisconsin River in the area through art and photography.

Soul of the River, an outdoor photography project displaying former boat captains and other notable people who have been involved with the river in the city area, is currently under construction and is slated to open in June, according to project founder Joseph Leute. Leute, the Original Wisconsin Ducks, and the city all entered into a lease agreement for the location, which is at the start of the Dells River Walk overlooking the river.

Leute calls the location, which resembles a horseshoe "the bump-out". The project will feature 16 images displayed on a winding walkway to a railing overlooking the river. The images will change from every six months or every year, as Leute said that he is consistently introduced to more people who have worked on the river in the Dells area.

"It's essentially kind of like a walk-through to the river, but along the way, there's an exhibit of men and women who have kind of worked along the river their whole lives," said Leute. "We'll open the exhibit, and throughout its time, there will always be updates."

Costs for the project totaled around $250,000, factoring in development and construction, according to Leute. Funding has come from the Van Wie Foundation and Bank of Wisconsin Dells.

Photos of people who have worked various jobs relating to the Wisconsin River will be at the exhibit. Scenic land areas around the river will also be featured, as well as an introductory plaque explaining the meaning of the river to the city and its role in making it a tourist destination. Leute captured all of the images for the project.

An overview of the project says that Soul of the River will be "a striking centerpiece in the revitalization of the Dells River Arts District." The Dells River Arts District is on Broadway and stretches from the Sauk-Columbia county border to the east side of the city. The overview also mentions how the project will delve into the river's meaning to the city and people's passion and love for it, past and present.

"The river is so important to us as a community that it is kind of going to be front and center with this project," said Leute. "Tourism started because of the river, so this is a chance for us to kind of show how important it is to us and the community members that live here."

Leute said that after photographing the river area when he was younger, he was approached by local businessman John Van Wie, who influenced him to take photos of men and women who worked on the river as boat captains and fishermen. Van Wie, who passed away in Jan. 2020, and Leute thought it was important to display the history of the river.

People honored at the exhibit include Chris Soma, who has worked as a boat captain on the river since 1979, and Jerry Hamm, who passed away in July 2019, according to an obituary from Picha Funeral Home.

The exhibit will be lit at night and free to the public, according to Leute. Six former parking spaces for Original Wisconsin Ducks are being converted into space for the project, as Ducks owner Dan Gavinski donated the land. The former walkway which is now being reconstructed as a portion of the project was owned by the city.

"The big chunk of it, the middle of it, Dan Gavinski is donating it right now so the exhibit can be constructed," said Leute, who also expressed much gratitude for Gavinski's donation.

"We're really pleased to be part of the project," said Gavinski. "We think that what Joey Leute has come up with is an outstanding project that fits in well with Roger Brooks's study that was done on what can make the downtown more attractive. I think this fits in very well with that. Joey is obviously very creative and is going to showcase his talents in the pictures that he's able to put in this display."

Brooks is a tourism consultant who came to Wisconsin Dells in 2014 to advise the city on how it could improve its downtown area with regards to tourism.