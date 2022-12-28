Asgard to host open axe throwing on Jan. 2

Anyone in the Dells area interested in competitive axe throwing can show what they’ve got after recovering from the New Year’s holiday weekend.

Asgard Axe and Tap, the axe- and knife-throwing bar in downtown Wisconsin Dells, is hosting an open axe throwing event on Jan. 2 from 6-9 p.m. The goal is to add more throwers for the bar’s leagues and tournaments, which it has hosted throughout the years since its opening in 2019.

“In order to get some more people involved with the World Axe Throwing League with our season coming up around the corner, we’re running kind of a throwing clinic,” said Justin Licht, the event coordinator for Asgard. “Helping people improve their throwing skills, having people come in and throw against some of our better throwers who have been to some of the bigger tournaments.”

Anyone interested can participate in the event and sign up for the league. No advance sign-up or fee is required for the open throwing event. Enrolling in the league is $144 for the eight-week season.

“Eight weeks is short, it’s fun,” said Dennis Mitchell, the owner of Asgard. “You get the whole experience of the league and compete with the entire world. When you throw with us, you’re competing with everybody, not just the 20-30 people we have signed up.”

Mitchell added that participants who refer someone else to sign up for World Axe Throwing League (WATL) will receive $20 off their admission fee for the season.

Participants will be allowed to throw axes, hatchets, and duals (with a partner simultaneously in one booth), as well as knives. Asgard added knife throwing late in 2022 and people can also sign up for World Knife Throwing League (WKTL).

“We just want people to come have fun and enjoy the sport,” said Licht. “If they get into it on the competitive side, even better.”

Licht was one of Asgard’s representatives at the WATL Championships in Appleton between Dec. 1-4. The new WATL season begins on Jan. 8 and WKTL begins on Jan. 11, both at 6 p.m. From those dates, WATL events will be on Sundays and WKTL events will be on Wednesdays.