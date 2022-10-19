Aurelia Nock leaves legacy with Tommy Bartlett Show and throughout area

A legendary performer for Tommy Bartlett Show, Aurelia Nock, died earlier this month in Sarasota, Florida, at the age of 86.

Nock, whose family tours the world as the Nerveless Nocks, a circus performing group, was a circus performer from the age of 19 when she migrated to the United States from Italy. Her birth family, the Canestrellis, was an Italian circus performing group known as the Canestrelli Equestrian Italian Circus.

"Aurelia was the matriarch of the family," said Tom Diehl, owner of the former Tommy Bartlett Show in which the Nerveless Nocks performed for 43 summers. "She trained each of her sons for the aerial acts and she designed and made all of their costumes. Aurelia was always recognized as the true professional when it came to styling. Every move she made was perfectly matched to the music of the act."

Attempts to reach Aurelia Nock's son, Michelangelo, for comment were unsuccessful.

Nock and her family performed at Tommy Bartlett Show from 1978 until its closure in 2020. Their initial act at the show was performing on the sway poles. Diehl said that the Nerveless Nocks performed many aerial acts that featured her and all four of her sons (Eugene, Michelangelo, John, and Bello) with her husband, Eugene Nock.

The Nocks' oldest son, Eugene, was part of the initial performing group at the Tommy Bartlett Show.

"Her legacy is the professionalism that her four sons have made in the entertainment industry," said Diehl. "Aurelia was a very special part of the Tommy Bartlett family and will be greatly missed."

According to her obituary, Aurelia Nock debuted in the United States in 1956 with the Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Combined Shows, doing an unsupported ladder show with her two uncles. She married Eugene Nock, the Ringling Brothers headline performer for sway poles one year later, and subsequently joined his act, the Nerveless Nocks.

The Nerveless Nocks, then comprised of six members (Eugene Nock, his brother and sister, and their spouses) separated from the Ringling Brothers in late 1957, according to the obituary. Afterward, they performed for circuses, fairs, expositions, and other events throughout the United States and Canada. They also performed with legendary British rock band The Beatles in 1964 and toured the world for the Disney on Parade.

Growing up in Italy and performing with her birth family during World War II, Nock related stories of sheltering with her family and circus animals in mountain caves to avoid combat shelling and bombardments. She had conversational skills in seven languages.

All four of Nock's sons are married and performers in various show business fields, according to the obituary. Her husband, Eugene Nock, died in 1999.

The Nerveless Nocks are descendants of a Swiss circus family and have been performing since 1954, according to the group's website. They continue to do sway pole shows, along with clown shows, motorcycle riding on globes, and other acts.