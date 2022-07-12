Badger State Hydrate brings IV therapy to Dells area

An intravenous (IV) therapy business that began last November in Madison is now establishing itself in the Dells area.

Badger State Hydrate (BSH), which was started by co-owners Stephanie Lawton and Dr. Louis Scrattish in November 2021 in Madison, opened a location on Wisconsin Dells Parkway in Lake Delton on June 11.

Lawton, a native of Wisconsin Dells who also serves as the company's chief nurse, was "thrilled" to open a location in the area due to a high local demand for the company's services, according to a company press release.

"This new location reaffirms our primary goal, to provide America’s most advanced hydration therapy while tailoring our services to the unique population of South Central Wisconsin, an area both Stephanie and I grew up in," said Scrattish, also the company's medical director, in the release.

Scrattish also said that the Dells clinic will offer Botox treatments, a service not performed at the original Madison location. He said that two nurses in the Dells are specialized in giving the treatments.

The Dells clinic features a litany of IV services, which include anti-aging, athletic performance, wellness, and recovery. IV services take about 45-60 minutes to complete.

Patients at Badger State Hydrate can expect to inform staff members about themselves and their medical history. After consenting to treatment, the patients can select a solution from a menu. The sterile IV solution is then prepared and administered in a private room. Discharge instructions are given following the treatment.

"Because we are getting that fluid into your body almost instantly, it really completely rehydrates in a much quicker time-frame," said Scrattish.

He added that a lot of clients with upcoming important events, such as weddings, academic exams, and strenuous athletic activities, receive the IV treatments ahead of those events for energy boosts and other benefits, as well as afterward for recovery.

Advantages to the treatments, according to the release, include rapid hydration, higher concentration of vitamins in the bloodstream, improvement of immune health, mental clarity and cognitive function, allergy and anxiety symptoms, among other benefits.

"Whenever our system gets stressed for whatever reason, it's going to get dehydrated," said Scrattish. "We're 65% water, but we're living on land in a dry environment."

Endurance boosts, improvement of athletic performance, and shortening of muscle recovery time can also result from the treatments, he said.

"I completely advocate drinking water, Gatorade, that kind of stuff," said Scrattish. "This (the IV treatments) isn't something that people need to be getting everyday."

Scrattish added that for sports specifically, the IV treatments inject considerably more fluid into the system than what a participant can receive from water or sports drinks. The increased fluid intake can flush more lactic acid out of a person's system at a quicker pace, which Scrattish said is a major contributor to muscle soreness following high-level physical activity.

The IV treatments are not meant to be a substitute for a healthy diet and regular exercise, according to Scrattish.

What sets Badger State Hydrate apart from other IV clinics is that employed nurses are critical care adult and pediatric trained, according to the release.

"One of the real tenets of us starting this business is we thought it was incredibly important to have the best nurses in the business," said Scrattish. "All of our nurses are not only RNs (registered nurses), but they are all experienced in the emergency room or critical care."