BARA - Noah's Ark representatives voice objections to Dells Parkway project (copy)

Representatives from an iconic Dells area attraction have some issues with the upcoming Wisconsin Dells Parkway construction project.

Noah's Ark Waterpark, located on the road with a multitude of other attractions, is currently accessible through Dells Parkway for travelers heading north or southbound. However, under the proposed changes that are slated to be finished in 2026, a new median will limit a southbound-traveling entrance, according to two attraction representatives.

The representatives, general manager Chris Mortensen and Lanser Public Affairs attorney Mary Claire Lanser, voiced their objections at a Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) public hearing at Frank Fischer Senior Center in Lake Delton on Aug. 24.

"Our customers are families, most of whom are not local and need clear access and visibility to enter and exit Noah's Ark," said Mortensen. "The proposed new access would be confusing and would bring tourist traffic down residential streets. To eliminate the access as proposed would be a hardship to us, other businesses, our customer families, and residential neighbors."

The proposed Wisconsin Dells Parkway project is divided into three segments. One of them is between the intersection with Broadway and County Highway A, one is between County A and the proposed Olympus Road (slated for completion in 2024 to connect Dells Parkway with Clara Avenue in Lake Delton), and one between Olympus Road and Adams Street, where Noah's Ark is located.

Currently, Wisconsin Dells Parkway, which is also U.S. Highway 12 and Wisconsin Highway 23 running concurrently, is a four-lane divided highway with no median or two-way-left-turn-lane (TWLTL) at the Noah's Ark access point.

The project proposal would feature the installation of a TWLTL throughout much of the corridor between Highway A and Adams Street. Along with that will be medians creating left-turn access onto various streets throughout the corridor. Construction for the Wisconsin Dells Parkway project will run from 2025 through 2026.

One of the proposed medians would prevent direct access to Noah's Ark heading southbound on Dells Parkway, which Mortensen and Lanser both said would inconvenience potential customers coming from the north.

They also said that Lake Road, the site of another entrance/exit to Noah's Ark, would have increased traffic volume because of the changes as well.

"I visited nearest neighbors to Lake Road," said Lanser. "I knocked on doors and rang bells at 44 residences and talked to about a third of those. There was great concern about what changing the main access to Noah's Ark would do for them, who use Lake Road on a regular basis."

Lanser added that the residents she spoke with considered the road to be "residential" and said that people currently drive too fast on it and that more traffic would cause "major concerns."

Derek Potter, the project manager for the upcoming Wisconsin Dells Parkway construction, said that WisDOT will continue to work with Noah's Ark representatives on potential changes to the project based on additional information from them.

"We are closing one of the access points and one of them is becoming right-in, right-out, for off the parkway," said Potter.

Potter also discussed the potential changes with the village and Noah's Ark representatives during a meeting on Aug. 18, which is when the concerns arose regarding the more limited Dells Parkway access.

Mary Beth Pettit, a project consultant from GRAEF, a Milwaukee engineering firm, said that the proposed design has the medians in that location to allow for left-turn lanes at major intersections nearby.