Baraboo-Dells airport slated for improvements; Dells proposing digital billboards

The Baraboo-Dells Airport, now under sole ownership by the Village of Lake Delton, is slated for improvements in the coming years.

A six-year plan regarding the facility includes replacing one of the taxiways and repairing another, getting updated snow removal equipment, designing and building a new airport terminal, and working on the airport access road, as well as expanding automobile parking.

Village administrator Tim McCumber said that the village has petitioned the Wisconsin Department of Transportation for $5.5 million of state and/or federal funds over the years to cover these improvements. The village will match $259,000.

The Automated Weather Observation Station system is also slated to be replaced. A resolution approving the petition for funds unanimously approved by the village board on Jan. 9 shows that, in addition to these improvements, the airport is also set to reconstruct taxi lanes, improve runway safety, and perform maintenance on airfield pavement.

New lighting systems will also be installed, as well as replacements of the airport’s Precision Approach Path Indicator units.

Bank of Wisconsin Dells was also unanimously approved by the village board as the financial institution for the Baraboo-Dells Airport.

DELLS DIGITAL BILLBOARDS NEARING APPROVALDigital billboards are closer to being approved for the Dells after the city’s Jan. 16 common council meeting.

The council unanimously approved the second reading of a proposed ordinance to add digital billboard signs in designated areas adjacent to Broadway/Wisconsin Highway 13 and U.S. Highway 12/Wisconsin Highway 16.

If the ordinance is adopted, the billboards may not exceed 300 square feet on one side of a sign structure and 600 total on both sides. The height of the billboards would not be allowed to be higher than 30 feet above the ground and no more than 45 feet above the adjacent road’s center line.

MACKESEY CONTRACTOR SELECTEDAnother step in the remodeling project of the Kay C. Mackesey Administration Building was taken during the Lake Delton village board’s Jan. 9 meeting, as the board approved contractors for the electrical, plumbing, and fire protection aspects of the remodel, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning.

Bids for each component were accepted. HVAC and electrical work will be done by Milwaukee-area contractors Illingworth-Kilgust Mechanical and Pieper Electric, respectively. The village chose local businesses for fire protection and plumbing, including Madison-area companies Dave Jones Inc. and Benjamin Plumbing.

A nitrogen add-on in the fire protection system will be installed instead of replacing piping in the system because of cost difference.

Kraus-Anderson, a Minneapolis-based construction management company, is in charge of the remodel design. The board will make a decision on bids for the carpentry and exterior work in the near future, McCumber stated at the meeting.

LOG GABLES ADDS CONDO

At the Jan. 16 meeting, the Dells common council also unanimously approved a measure establishing a new lodging/rooming house at a condo in Sunset Cove, a development on River Road in the city. The condo is owned by Anna Hutchison, the owner of Log Gables, a Dells area luxury vacation rentals company.

Maximum occupancy of the rooming house is six people. According to the conditional use application, it will carry a required minimum stay of two nights and is meant for daily/weekly vacation use.