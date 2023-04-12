A lighthearted mind-reader and career comedian is bringing his act to Wisconsin Dells this summer with the help of a local attraction owner.

Bill Gladwell, a native of Lima, Ohio, who has performed his thought-guessing comedy throughout the country, moved to Wisconsin Dells with his wife, Summer, in January. He is set to perform his shows in a cafe/small theater off of the courtyard on the east side of the new Wizard Quest facility during the high-volume tourism season.

"It's highly interactive with the audience," said Gladwell of his show. "During the show, we use 22 volunteers, but I call them 'victims' during the show."

One of Gladwell's acts is where he sets five cups on a table and goes to a site in which he cannot see them. From there, an audience member places an item under a cup and he comes back to guess the correct cup. He also has correctly described a woman's first kiss in detail after asking her to think of it, as well as acts with playing cards or thoughts of "bucket list" items such as traveling or activities, or thoughts of pets.

Gladwell's show, "Mind Reader" will likely make its Dells debut at the end of May, but he said it is not officially scheduled yet. Admission to the show will be $30 and $35 for front-row seating. Maximum capacity will be roughly 70 people. He is hoping to make the show a year-round attraction in the Dells, with Summer Gladwell adding that the show will go on as long as there are tickets being sold. In 2023, the show will run from Thursday through Monday at 7:15 p.m.

Along with the Dells, Gladwell has lived and performed at a 100-seat theater in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, where he said his show was the highest-rated among roughly 60 shows. They later moved to Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, and performed with other comedy acts there before Hurricane Matthew destroyed the venue where they performed in 2016.

The Gladwells then moved to Sedona, Arizona, and contracted with Diamond Resorts in the city for one year. They performed in senior living facilities in Florida before contacting Kevin Ricks, the owner of Wizard Quest in Wisconsin Dells. They also utilized their connection with Ripley's Believe It or Not! in Gatlinburg.

"I called him (Ricks), and it just so happens that one of my good friends in Gatlinburg is the head of the Chamber of Commerce," said Gladwell when describing his connection to the Dells area. "The CEO of the Ripley's Aquarium in Gatlinburg knew me and referred me up to Kevin."

The theater/cafe combination where Gladwell will do his shows is going to seat roughly 70 people and will be called Inner Sanctum Theater, and the cafe will be Wayward Pigeon Cafe.

Chad Netherland, the head of the Gatlinburg Chamber of Commerce in the late 2010s, was good friends with Gladwell and Ricks, which enabled the two to connect.

"When Bill and his wife Summer were looking at different tourist destinations to move their show to, they decided on Wisconsin Dells," said Ricks in an email. "I know that he is one of the best professionals in the business. We feel that the downtown could use a live theater where shows like his and comedy shows would benefit the downtown."

Gladwell said that he is looking to have his show moved to the current site of the Ripley's Believe It or Not! in Wisconsin Dells after Ripley's is moved into the former site of Wizard Quest on Broadway just west of the intersection with River Road.

"Kevin wanted to bring us up in 2024," said Gladwell. "The old Ripley's is going to be sitting empty, so what he'd like to do is turn it into a theater."