A plot on the east side of Wisconsin Dells may be a Kwik Trip now, but the site has a deep history with the city and the Blumberg family.

The location is the former site of the Schofield Hotel and Cottages, which were opened by Robert Schofield, a former United States (Union) colonel during the Civil War. Schofield settled in Kilbourn (now Wisconsin Dells) during the 1870s and opened the lodging facility, which was described by a 1913 Milwaukee publication as “the most modern and popular hotel at the Dells.”

The Milwaukee publication advertising the hotel and cottages — with an apparent typographical error in the name — is now on display at the Dells Country Historical Society. The Quinn family purchased the hotel in the 1960s and renamed it Indian Trail Motel, which stood at the site prior to the current gas station.

Marc Blumberg and his son, Nathaniel, who is a music artist in Wisconsin Dells, talked about the history of Robert Schofield at the Kilbourn Public Library on March 16. Schofield was Marc’s great-great-grandfather.

According to an obituary for Schofield, the Schofield Hotel and Cottages were “one of the most popular resort hotels at the Dells.” The Milwaukee publication indicated that it sat on a 24-acre plot. A circa-1910 edition of the Kilbourn newspaper said that Lester Niebuhr owned the property after the colonel before selling it to James Quinn of Milwaukee.

Marc Blumberg said that Schofield initially was from New York and lived in Brattleboro, Vermont, when he enlisted in the Union army in 1861 as part of the 1st Vermont Cavalry Regiment. He served in four other positions in combat prior to becoming a colonel, including a promotion to major in the famous Battle of Gettysburg in Virginia. The obituary indicated that Schofield was born on Dec. 22, 1837, in New York. He died in Kilbourn on May 22, 1918.

“He led a cavalry charge against a Texas Regiment behind a stone wall,” said Blumberg regarding his great-great grandfather’s experience in the July 1863 battle. “He had his horse killed from under him and was wounded twice.”

Schofield also had a horse killed from under him during a battle at Hagerstown, Maryland, and was shot in his left eye, causing blindness. A bayonet also went through his left thigh and he was captured by the Confederate Army. It was his second capture during the war and he was sent to Libby Prison, a Confederate penitentiary in Richmond, Virginia, each time.

“It’s a miracle he ever survived all that,” said Blumberg, adding that Schofield did not receive medical attention for the bayonet injury for three days following the incident. “He had quite a lot of wounds.”

The brim of Schofield’s hat was also shot off during a battle in the war. Blumberg said that if Schofield’s head was in a slightly different position, “he wouldn’t be here and I wouldn’t be here.”

Schofield’s sister, Maria, lived in Kilbourn during the mid-to-late 1800s, and he came to the area following the war, where he met his wife, Josephine. She was the daughter of Alanson Holly, the first settler in Kilbourn. The couple was married in Kilbourn on Nov. 25, 1867, moved to Chicago, and owned a grocery store in the city prior to the Great Chicago Fire of 1871.

“When the time came for them to leave, he took his military cape, which was wool, and put the family in the back of a buggy and covered them with the wool cape,” said Blumberg. “He just took bucket after bucket of water and just doused them. The wagon, the cape, everything. He hopped up in the buggy seat and took off through the flames.”

Indian Trail Motel stood at the site from 1966 to 2020, according to Paul Quinn, the son of former owners James and Christine Quinn. Paul Quinn said some of the cottages from the former Schofield facility remained during the time Indian Trail was open and that his family added some lodging rooms during their time as owners. He added that the former Schofield hotel became the Quinn’s family home in 1969. The former hotel was demolished in 2020.