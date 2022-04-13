Bob McClyman's 40-plus years on Dells School Board leaving legacy

The Wisconsin Dells School District has gone through many changes over the last 60 years, but has had one constant for just over 40 of those years.

Bob McClyman, 85, has been an on-and-off member of the Wisconsin Dells School Board since he was 26. He has accumulated a total of nearly 42 years on the board over three stints and — after graduating from Wisconsin Dells High School in 1955 as part of the school’s first graduating class — has had his four children and four of his grandchildren graduate from the school.

But when his current term ends in April 2024, McClyman said he will not run again.

“I think we’ve realized that everything isn’t always through reading, writing, and arithmetic,” said McClyman of how times have changed during his split tenure before emphasizing the importance of trade and vocational education.

McClyman added that Wisconsin Dells High School students used to help with house building, but said that program disappeared 10 years ago when its instructor was no longer with the district.

“There are not many people that really want to do it one or two terms, so to his credit, his diligence, doing this 40-plus years is a real compliment to his commitment to the community,” said District Administrator Terry Slack. “He’s seen a lot of good things happen. Sometimes, he has seen some things that are really tough to deal with. From a historical perspective, he provides a great deal of local knowledge as to how we’ve done things in the past.”

McClyman said that he likes the structure of the new high school in general, including the home economics department and the gymnasium. However, he does not favor the seating structure in the gym, which begins on the second floor of the building from the top row down.

“Everybody has their own opinion on things, so I don’t always agree,” McClyman said.

His oldest son, James, is also a member of the current School Board. Bob McClyman is currently the board treasurer and said he also has a few more grandchildren coming up through the Wisconsin Dells School District.

“The McClymans aren’t gone yet,” Bob McClyman said with a laugh. “It’s been good. Most of them (his family) went on to some further education. Some went to MATC (Madison Area Technical College), some went to (UW-Madison), some went to pharmacy school, some went to aircraft mechanic school and some auto body.”

McClyman was an appliance repair teacher in Baraboo during the mid-1980s at a vocational center, which he said closed during President Ronald Reagan’s second term in office. He said the school was named South Central Vocational Center. After the school closed, he returned to the Wisconsin Dells School Board and has served continuously since then.

McClyman’s Hardware and Appliance store in Wisconsin Dells was owned and operated by McClyman from 1962 to 1983. He also just finished his last term of his eight-year run as Columbia County District 1 Supervisor and is on the Board of Directors for Central Wisconsin Community Action Council.

According to McClyman, County Board actions are often taken through separate committee meetings and the School Board used to be similar, but now condenses actions into entire board meetings.