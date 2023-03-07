A teenage boy died after an accident at a Dells area ski resort over the weekend.

According to a release from Dells-Delton EMS Director Dillon Gavinski, a 13-year-old male had no pulse following an impact with a tree at Christmas Mountain Village on the outskirts of Wisconsin Dells. The department, along with Delton Fire Department, was notified of the incident around 3:25 p.m. on Sunday, March 5.

The responders arrived and witnessed CPR in progress on the patient. Further lifesaving interventions were unsuccessful and the boy was pronounced dead on the scene.

Assisting the responders at the scene were the Sauk County Sheriff's Office, UW Medflight, and Christmas Mountain Ski Patrol.