Camp Wawbeek on the outskirts of Wisconsin Dells received a donation for a water system upgrade on March 2.

According to a release from Easterseals Wisconsin, which operates Camp Wawbeek, the Blackhawk Wawbeek Foundation donated $42,500 to the camp to help replace the facility’s main waterline. The waterline, which will cost a total of $85,000 to replace, provides the camp’s drinking water and is crucial for sanitation, food preparation, hygiene care, nursing station needs, and for the swimming pool.

“The current waterlines that we have that feed the water from the well pump to most of camp are just really old,” said Alex Peters, the camp’s Director of Camp and Respite Services. “It needs to be drained, which causes rust and for the pipes to corrode.”

Peters added that the system, which operates during the spring and summer months, sustains leaks and pipe bursts upon its reactivation following the winter. He said the new system will be essential for the services the camp provides, including a kitchen that cooks for nearly 100 people at times.

Rust from the previous pipes would also get into showerheads and leave residue on sinks and toilets, causing the camp to have to frequently replace such items, according to Peters. He said that the project will pay dividends with regard to financial and labor commitments.

New lines will be installed using polyvinyl chloride (PVC), which will eliminate rusting issues as well as provide cleaner water to campers and staff. The elimination of rust issues will in turn eliminate the costs of replacing toilets and sinks damaged by rust in water.

“It’s just kind of a mess every spring,” said Peters. “We have a plumber who is rebuilding a new line that will feed all of Camp Wawbeek except for the two buildings that will be open year-round.”

The new pipes will be installed in the rear of the buildings serviced “just below the surface of the ground” which will allow for easier maintenance and replacement. Peters said the old pipes were located under concrete surfaces, which caused the camp to have to repave an area of a parking lot following a main break in 2022.

“It’s not showy, pretty, or fun, but replacement of the water system is critically necessary,” said Robin Buerki, the President of the foundation, in the release. Donations for the project can be made through the Easterseals Wisconsin website.

Buerki also encouraged donations to Camp Wawbeek to help raise the remaining $42,500 for the project. BWF, along with descendants of the Upham family, which donated the camp to Easterseals Wisconsin, all contributed to the donation.

“We won’t have to have as many breaks or rust in the water, and all the issues that we had been seeing,” said Peters.

BWF has a “long-standing history” with Camp Wawbeek, according to Peters. He said that Buerki frequently spends time at the camp volunteering, particularly with maintenance duties such as painting and brush clearing.

Easterseals Wisconsin is a charitable organization that provides programs for people with disabilities including vocational rehabilitation, respite services, camping and recreation, information and referral, and public education, according to the website.