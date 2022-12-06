Canadian Pacific train is back for Holiday Train on Dec. 10

One of Wisconsin Dells' favoriate holiday events is going to see the return of its main attraction after a COVID-19-induced leave of absence.

The Canadian Pacific Railway Holiday Train of Lights event is returning on Dec. 10 from 1 to 4:30 p.m. This year, for the first time since 2019, the train that normally stops for the event will be at the Wisconsin Dells Amtrak depot and will be there from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Along with the return of the train, the event will feature other activities that have been missing for the past two years, including a food drive and raffle drawing.

"Having the Holiday Train without the train is like having Christmas with no snow," said Fred Hebert, the Central Wisconsin Community Action Council's Executive Director.

The 2021 event was held at the train station and had live music, the Wisconsin Dells Middle School band performing Christmas tunes, and a food drive. In 2020, the event was held virtually on the Canadian Pacific Railway's Facebook page.

Dells holiday train even stays on track even without a train The CWCAC held its annual Holiday Train event in Wisconsin Dells on December 1, 2021. Because of COVID restrictions, the train was not present, but the event still featured music, Santa and Mrs. Claus, sleigh rides and a raffle giveaway.

As Holiday Train concert goes virtual, Dells' food pantry stresses need for food this season While this year’s Holiday Train concert wasn’t the same as the in-person event normally held…

Hebert added that having the event on a Saturday will help attract more attendees who want to see the train. Starbucks in Wisconsin Dells, which normally has a booth at the event, sold out of its hot chocolate and coffee during the last time the Holiday Train of Lights was on a Saturday, according to Hebert, through a manager of the coffee shop.

"We expect to have four times as many people this year (as last year)," said Hebert. "It might be the biggest event we've ever had. It's a good time of the day."

Two people dressed as Santa and Mrs. Claus will be escorted by the Wisconsin Dells Police Department to the Amtrak depot via wagon to begin the event at 1 p.m. There will be a non-perishable food drive at the event, as well as a raffle drawing which will include prizes such as two tickets to the Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings game at Lambeau Field on New Year's Day.

More information on the event can be found on the Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau's website.