Canadian Pacific train is back for Holiday Train on Dec. 10

2019 Holiday Train of Lights

The Canadian Pacific Railway Holiday Train of Lights arrives in Wisconsin Dells for the event in 2019. This was the last year that the train was at the event prior to a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The train will stop at the Wisconsin Dells Amtrak depot from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 10.

 DONNA LYNCH

One of Wisconsin Dells' favoriate holiday events is going to see the return of its main attraction after a COVID-19-induced leave of absence.

The Canadian Pacific Railway Holiday Train of Lights event is returning on Dec. 10 from 1 to 4:30 p.m. This year, for the first time since 2019, the train that normally stops for the event will be at the Wisconsin Dells Amtrak depot and will be there from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. 

Along with the return of the train, the event will feature other activities that have been missing for the past two years, including a food drive and raffle drawing.

"Having the Holiday Train without the train is like having Christmas with no snow," said Fred Hebert, the Central Wisconsin Community Action Council's Executive Director.

The 2021 event was held at the train station and had live music, the Wisconsin Dells Middle School band performing Christmas tunes, and a food drive. In 2020, the event was held virtually on the Canadian Pacific Railway's Facebook page.

Hebert added that having the event on a Saturday will help attract more attendees who want to see the train. Starbucks in Wisconsin Dells, which normally has a booth at the event, sold out of its hot chocolate and coffee during the last time the Holiday Train of Lights was on a Saturday, according to Hebert, through a manager of the coffee shop.

"We expect to have four times as many people this year (as last year)," said Hebert. "It might be the biggest event we've ever had. It's a good time of the day."

Two people dressed as Santa and Mrs. Claus will be escorted by the Wisconsin Dells Police Department to the Amtrak depot via wagon to begin the event at 1 p.m. There will be a non-perishable food drive at the event, as well as a raffle drawing which will include prizes such as two tickets to the Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings game at Lambeau Field on New Year's Day.

More information on the event can be found on the Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau's website.

