Car enthusiasts gather in the Dells for Automotion's 36th year

The Wisconsin Dells community started off its summer event season on a chilly note Saturday with Automotion.

The two-day festival, which was expected to showcase over 1,200 classic cars from 1989 and earlier over the weekend, entered its 36th year.

Wisconsin Dells Director of Festivals and Events Jenifer Dobbs noted that each year Automotion tends to serve as the “kick off to the summer season in the Dells.” She says it’s her hope that the less-than-summery conditions this weekend allow the festival to continue as planned.

“We are really hoping that the weather holds out for us,” she said. “With classic cars that's very important”

Along with the typical offerings of car-gazing, the festival featured free face painting, a disc jockey, and food trucks, in addition to the singing of the national anthem and the raising of the American flag each day at noon in honor of America’s armed forces.

Dobbs added that the value of the festival is its ability to bring people together over a shared love of cars.

“People like to drive around and show off their rides," she said.

People like Dave Frydach, who drove from Germantown to show off his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda Gran Coupe. He’s been steadily working on the vehicle, which he affectionately calls a “money pit,” for over 12 years, originally purchasing it from a landlord’s magazine ad.

“It’s got a pretty good backstory,” Frydach said.

In 1970, the car — painted gold — was sold brand new to a woman, whose grandson saw racing potential in it.

“He kind of pirated the car away from his grandma and he raced it,” said Frydach.

When the grandson died, so did the vehicle’s racing career. For 20 years it sat untouched in a garage. After changing hands a couple more times, the Barracuda came to Frydach, who now “drives the living daylights out of it.”

“When I got it, it ran and it kinda stopped. No windshield, no exhaust,” he said. “I put a lot of TLC into it.”

Since taking ownership of the Plymouth, Frydach has taken the car through a motor change, three rear end transformations, and a new interior.

“Old cars are never finished,” he said. “If anybody tells you they’re finished, they’re full of garbanzo beans.”

Dobbs added that the value of Automotion is its ability to bring people like Frydach together to enjoy shared interests and admire each others' handiwork.

“(The festival) brings multi-generational automobile lovers from the tri-state and even further out," said Dobbs.

This year's event was the third time Automotion was held in the parking lot of Mt. Olympus Water and Theme Park. Prior to 2020, the event would take place at Noah's Ark Waterpark. In anticipation of the crowd, area law enforcement agencies stepped up their presence for the weekend.

Love for cars

Frydach’s interest in cars began early in his life, he said. His first car was a Buick, which he purchased in high school in the 70s.

He continued purchasing and working on cars until his marriage in 1981, when he decided that selling the vehicles he loved to buy a house and raise a family was the “adult” thing to do. He quickly started to miss the grease and oil that came with the cars he loved.

“I was climbing the walls looking for something to get my hands back on,” he said.

The Plymouth, he says, has given him just that.

An “elite” version of the Plymouth Barracuda, Frydach says the E-body style and sleek design add to the car’s “wow” factor.

“It’s rarer than most of the ‘Cudas are,” he said, noting that the model he owns was only produced from 1970-1974.

While some people enjoy gambling or sports, Frydach said cars are his main passion, as they are for many of the people gathered for Automotion.

