Carol Burgess maintaining legacy of Bowman House in Dells

The Bowman House is a historic fixture in Wisconsin Dells and its curator has played a massive role in its preservation and community legacy.

Carol Burgess, a member of the Dells Country Historical Society, has been the curator for the Bowman House Museum for 18 years. She is in the process of training her successor, Debra Hamburg, whose husband, Mark, is the president of the organization.

Burgess has initiated projects in the house ranging from preserving vintage windows from the house, which opened in 1904, as well as military uniforms, archives of news, obituaries, businesses and other community documents, and training volunteers with the historical society on the history of the house.

Tours for the house open on June 16 and will be available from 1 to 4 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays from then until the Wo-Zha-Wa fall festival in September.

"I've been a history nut all my life, so it means a lot to me," said Burgess regarding the house and the community, adding that Debra Hamburg is a "great help" to her in her role.

Donations from various Dells and Lake Delton and surrounding area residents comprise the vast majority of the contents of the house. History of the Ho-Chunk Native American tribe, local photographer H.H. Bennett, Wisconsin Dells High School, and the Wisconsin Dells Events newspaper, among other historic artifacts, are all located within the museum.

"As curator, she has kept kind of a scrapbook of changes in business, obituaries, families, things like that for every year," said Debra Hamburg of Burgess. "One of her things is to keep a visual diary of what's happened in our area."

Archives of the Dells Events date back to the 1930s. The room also featured pictures of former editors of the paper.

Burgess said her main accomplishment as curator was opening the basement of the house. It previously was abandoned, but Burgess said she wanted to open it as part of the small museum. After Wisconsin Dells High School students restored the basement in 2013 with a thorough cleaning and installation of steps leading down from the ground level, the Bowman House basement was turned into an exhibit area.

"It took us a couple of years' work to get it ready," said Burgess. "People like what we have in the basement. We've got quite a display of stuff down there."

Exhibits in the basement include old blacksmithing tools, remnants of the dairy industry in the Dells area, fire department artifacts, and framed photos of advertisements and other various Dells area memorabilia.

"Carol donated all of the blacksmith shop, along with (former Wisconsin Dells businessman) Bud Gussel and all of his tools," said Mark Hamburg.

Burgess's grandfather, Willard and great-grandfather, James were both blacksmiths. Willard Burgess lived on a farm roughly one and a half miles outside of the Dells and did his work there. Carol Burgess said that the artifacts at the Bowman House are from Willard's shop.

The historical society is preserving the leaded diamond-paned glass windows that are original to the house. Carol Burgess said there are 10 windows being repaired after years of convex and concave deformities. The windows cost $400 each to restore.

Joseph Bailey, a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army during the Civil War for the Union, has a room in the house dedicated to his service to the country and the Dells area. Mark Hamburg said the general purchased land in Kilbourn (now Wisconsin Dells) and helped build the first dam in the Dells area. The military uniform replicas in the house are located in the closet of the room dedicated to Bailey.

Debra Hamburg said that Abram Bowman built the house for his wife, Alberta. Abram passed away shortly afterward, and Alberta did not want to live in the house after that. Therefore, Abram's sisters and mother owned the house, according to Debra Hamburg.

A stable on Bowman Street that was with the original house was torn down and eventually rebuilt in 2019. Burgess said the historical society has an office in the stable, which is owned by the City of Wisconsin Dells. The Bowman House is owned by the organization, but does not have heat.

"I wanted to see it kept," said Burgess regarding the old stable, adding that it was more cost effective to build a new stable rather than restore the original.