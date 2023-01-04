Central Wisconsin papers moving office to Dells area

Four Madison Media Partners newspapers will now have an office in the Dells area.

Wisconsin Dells Events and Juneau County Star-Times, the two weekly publications, as well as the daily Baraboo News Republic and daily Portage Daily Register, now have a small office in a newly leased space in At the Office, a facility holding offices for different businesses, on Wisconsin Dells Parkway in Lake Delton.

The office is not open to the public; no editorial or advertising staff will maintain a consistent presence there. The office is intended to be used as a centrally located working space for staff only.

Operations for all four publications — following the closure of individual offices — were centralized at the former Baraboo News Republic office on Matt's Ferry Road in Baraboo, prior to the closure of the facility on Nov. 15. The former office was built in 2003 and has since been sold.

Reporters and editors of the publications will continue to primarily work remotely. Anyone with story proposals or other ideas to submit to Madison Media Partners publications should still communicate them via email.

Newspaper Contact Info Dells area - DellsEvents@wiscnews.com or jgittings@wiscnews.com Baraboo/Sauk County - BNR-News@wiscnews.com or bcooke@wiscnews.com or jshipley@wiscnews.com Juneau County - JCST-News@wiscnews.com or alathers@wiscnews.com Portage/Columbia County - PDR-News@wiscnews.com or jrichie@wiscnews.com or ahansen@ wiscnews.com Editors: hfriedrichs@wiscnews.com or johlsson@wiscnews.com

Each newspaper had an individual office prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. The former Portage Daily Register office was located on LaDawn Drive in Portage prior to its closure on Dec. 12, 2019. Juneau County Star-Times also had an office location on State Street in Mauston, which closed on March 19, 2020.

The Star-Times office's closure was initially meant to be temporary, but later became permanent and the facility was eventually sold.

Madison Media Partners, a subsidiary of Lee Enterprises that the publications belong to, began its lease of the new Wisconsin Dells Parkway office in November. This is the second office to be located in the Dells area. The first one, which has since closed, was strictly the headquarters of the Dells Events.

Three former publications — the Reedsburg Times-Press, Sauk Prairie Eagle, and the Columbus Journal — also had their own offices in Reedsburg, Sauk City, and Columbus, respectively. The three papers ceased print operations in October of 2019.