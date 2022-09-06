 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chicago man drowns in Adams County

Jose R. Borbolla Juarez, a 34-year-old Chicago, Ill. man, drowned in the Wisconsin River on Sunday afternoon.

According to a release from Adams County Sheriff Brent York, the office received a 911 call at 4:08 p.m. indicating that a swimmer in the Wisconsin River had gone underwater. Shortly afterwards, the Sauk County Sheriff's Office received a call stating the same. Emergency responders were dispatched to the Dells of the Wisconsin River State Natural Area, located in the Town of Dell Prairie, just north of Wisconsin Dells.

The responders searched the area until dark, then suspended the search. Witness reports indicated Borbolla Juarez had jumped off a cliff entering the river. He surfaced and struggled to stay above water before being submerged again.

Search efforts for Borbolla Juarez resumed on Monday. After several hours of searching using various methods including different sonar types, underwater cameras, Remote Operated Vehicles, and divers, he was located in roughly ten feet of water.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the county's Medical Examiner's Office, Sauk and Columbia County Sheriff's Office and Dive Teams, Marathon and Juneau County Sheriff's Offices, Wisconsin Dells Police Department, University of Wisconsin Police, Kilbourn and Lake Delton Fire and Rescue, Dells/Delton EMS, and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

York's release said that the investigation is currently ongoing and no additional information is currently available.

