Christmas Mountain Winter Carnival returning after one-year hiatus

Christmas Mountain Village's main winter event is back after a pandemic-induced cancellation in 2021.

Winter Carnival, an all-ages winter activities assortment, returns Saturday from 9 a.m. until after 5 p.m.. It will feature indoor and outdoor happenings that span from games for children at the site's clubhouse to a skiing event in which participants only wear bikinis or boxer shorts.

"It's kind of a wacky day," said Bluegreen Vacations marketing manager Kim Lamoreaux. "They've got weird games going on, mostly on the ski hill. Winter Carnival has been going on for at least 25 years. It's always the first Saturday in February."

Lamoreaux said the event usually draws "hundreds of people".

One of the first events is a pie eating contest in the clubhouse at 9 a.m., which Lamoreaux describes as her favorite part of the carnival. One hour after that is the Longest Golf Drive, where participants golf a tennis ball out of the snow and the furthest distance wins.

"Imagine trying to hit a tennis ball in a snow drift," said Lamoreaux in an email. "It isn't easy, yet people do it and win a prize."

The Pony Barrel Toss is at 11 a.m., where contestants throw an empty keg as far as possible. At noon is the Cardboard Box Derby, where people bring a designed cardboard box and ride it down a hill.

"People have to create their cardboard box/sled and bring it," said Bluegreen Vacations Activities Manager Allison Anderson. "People have done Budweiser beer boxes and decorated them. It does have a lot of different stipulations due to safety and stuff like that. You have to wear helmets and you can only use so many certain materials. At the beginning, we look at all of them and then vote which one is the best (looking)."

Anderson said the person who has the best cardboard box earns a gift certificate. After the race, prizes are given out based upon finish. The prizes and gift certificate were unspecified.

Later in the day, contestants get to test how well they can handle the cold conditions, as the Bikini Boxer Ski Race requires them to only wear those items while competing. One of the last events is the Beer Ski or Snowboard Race, where people test their balance by going down the ski hill while holding onto a cup of beer. All contestants in these events will receive a coffee cup.

Kevin Murphy, a musician from Baraboo who is known as "Campfire Kevin", will also perform at Mulligan's at 4 p.m.

One of the events at the carnival, the Pond Ski Skim, was cancelled, according to an email from Lamoreaux. The event is one where skiers go down the hill into an icy pool of water. Lamoreaux did not specify why this event was nixed.

Admission for the event is free for all, but contest entry is a $5 fee in which each person gets a button. Lamoreaux said the button includes a free drink at Mulligan's, which is the bar/restaurant located at Christmas Mountain Village. Registration for the event is also done at Mulligan's. Participation in the skiing events will also carry a requirement for a ski lift ticket, according to Anderson and Lamoreaux. The ski lift ticket is $55.