City, WDVCB help clean up Wisconsin Dells

The City of Wisconsin Dells and the Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau has done some spring cleaning in the city and surrounding area.

On April 29, the bureau helped with roadside cleanup efforts along Clara Avenue and Trout Road in the Town of Delton. The city's public works department followed that up with the Spring Clean Up, a weeklong event from May 2-6 in which it charged residents various fees to pick up and dispose of a litany of items.

The WDVCB's roadside cleaning was in conjunction with cleaning efforts from Project Clean, a cleanup program by the Wisconsin Dells Rotary Club.

"With the increased traffic on Clara Ave and Trout Road, by both locals and visitors, we felt a clean roadside was a great way to showcase our pride in our community," said WDVCB President/CEO Romy Snyder in a release regarding the cleanup.

WDVCB Communications Manager Leah Hauck-Mills said that the bureau will continue to have additional staff volunteer with the Rotary Club with Project Clean on various days throughout the rest of the year. She added that the April 29 cleanup was a three-and-one-half hour effort.

"This is a continuous effort that our locals and visitors need to help with, but the WDVCB volunteer staff was able to pick up several 35-gallon bags worth of garbage," said Hauck-Mills in her email regarding the cleanup.

Six WDVCB members assisted in the Town of Delton cleanup, including Hauck-Mills and Snyder. Others included Heidi Aalto, Michaela Gaffke, Toby Golden and Montana Leggett.

Items collected for the Wisconsin Dells Spring Clean Up included electronics, garbage, tires, appliances, sinks, toilets and furniture. Standard fees for these items ranged from $5 to $40 per item, while prices for garbage, carpet, and 10 or more tires were assessed by the city.

City Director of Public Works Chris Tollaksen estimated that the city collected about $1,300 worth of items, which he said is "average to above average" for clean-ups in the city. The funds are used to pay Columbia County to dispose of the items.