Classic cars congregate at Chula Vista for The Great Race

Chula Vista Resort in Wisconsin Dells hosts a few car events each year, but a modified classics show made its first appearance at the venue this year.

The Great Race, which is a marathon of classic vehicles with modifications that traveled from Warwick, RI to Fargo, ND during the period of June 18-26, stopped at the resort on June 23. Vehicles from around the nation participated in the event, including at least two participants driving for a deeper meaning.

One of the vehicles at the race, an orange 1965 Oldsmobile 442, was driven by Springfield, Mass. natives Tim Crimmins and Paul Joubert. The two friends, who drove Car No. 50 in the event, graduated in 1966 from Tech High School (the school closed in 1986, according to MassLive.com, and was replaced by the current Central High School) in Springfield with their friend, Steve Erbentraut.

Erbentraut joined the military after high school and fought in the Vietnam War, where he died in 1969. Crimmins and Joubert have paintings on their vehicle commemorating Erbentraut and said that he is the inspiration for their participation in the event.

The two also had their own logo on the vehicle, which featured a tiger head with goggles and a helmet. This was inspired by the mascot of their former high school.

"It's not so much about the car," said Joubert. "It's more about him. This car is actually a very rare car, but we don't get into that."

Crimmins said that he and Joubert acquired the vehicle last year and put many new engine, transmission, and suspension parts into the vehicle. They purchased a refurbished engine block and new parts for all of the other components.

Chula Vista was one of three Wisconsin stops for the Great Race. Event participants stopped for lunch breaks in Sun Prairie and Chippewa Falls on June 23 and 24, respectively.

Vehicles in the race ranged from model years 1916 to 1974. American classics such as Ford Model As, Mustangs, and Roadsters as well as Chevrolet Camaros, Chevelles, and Impalas were all there.