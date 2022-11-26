Coca-Cola's Holiday Caravan stopping at Wilderness on Dec. 11

Arguably the United States' most famous soft drink is bringing the holiday spirit to Wisconsin Dells.

Coca-Cola's Holiday Caravan, a holiday-themed large semi-truck covered with thousands of lights designed by the soda company, is stopping at Wilderness Resort in Lake Delton on Dec. 11 from 2 to 8 p.m. One of 33 stops for the truck, this is the first year in which it stops in the Dells area.

"We are honored that Wisconsin Dells, and our resort, have been selected as one of the 33 stops in the United States and Canada for the 25th edition of the Coca-Cola Caravan," said Joe Eck, chief operating officer for Wilderness Resort, in a release. "We hope everyone will consider coming out to see this special holiday tradition."

Along with the truck, the Coca-Cola's Holiday Caravan appearance will also have a Santa throne and tree display for families to take photos. Attendees of the event will receive a free sample of Coca-Cola Zero, a zero-calorie version of the soft drink. Other giveaways will be available at the event as well.

Donation bins for the Toys for Tots program will also be scattered throughout the event and toys collected will be distributed to children throughout the Dells area. The program was originally set up by the United States Marine Corps Reserve in 1947 to provide toys for underprivileged children throughout the holiday season.

"It's a pretty big honor for the Dells to be selected," said Heidi Fendos, public relations counsel for Wilderness, who added that the truck will be parked in front of Take Flight, the resort's cinematic fly ride.

During the event and throughout the holiday season, Take Flight will broadcast "The Polar Express - Journey to the North Pole", a children's holiday short feature based on the film. Admission for all guests during the Dec. 11 event will be $12.99, which is the standard admission at Take Flight for guests during their stay at the resort.

An additional $5 would purchase a double-feature with "World Flight", a short Take Flight film which takes riders from the Dells through different filmed areas of the world, including Rome, London, Sydney, New York City, and other top destinations.

Wilderness updates nearly done

Earlier in 2022, the resort began significant renovations to its guest rooms, one of its indoor waterparks, and a new room at Wilderness on the Lake.

In addition to the renovations, filming for "World Flight" was done throughout the summer and the film debuted at Take Flight in October.

Two new waterslides and a pool bar were added to Wild West Waterpark, along with a multi-level play and spray structure. The new slides each have two lanes and one of them sends riders down on a mat while the other uses floating tubes. The slides feature translucent effects from natural lighting and "rally points" where riders can see their competition.

New paint, carpeting and flooring, countertops, furniture, televisions, and artwork were added to all 446 guestrooms at the resort, and the hallways underwent similar renovations as well. New and rebadged food vendors have also been added this year.