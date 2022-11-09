Contested Dells area favors GOP

The Wisconsin Dells area favored the Republican Party during the midterms.

All six municipalities in the area - city of Wisconsin Dells, village of Lake Delton, towns of Newport, Delton, Dellona, and Dell Prairie - were carried by the GOP candidates in the five statewide elections which were on the ballot in all communities.

Tim Michels, who lost the statewide vote in the gubernatorial election to Democratic incumbent Gov. Tony Evers, carried the area with a 299 vote advantage (2,793 to 2,494). Evers won in Wisconsin Dells, 574-543, for the Democrats' lone municipality win in the area.

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, who narrowly won a third six-year term, carried the area by 661 votes, with a margin of 2,991 to 2,330 over Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes.

Ron Johnson wins third term in U.S. Senate The Oshkosh Republican was reelected Tuesday with a margin of about 30,000 votes, defeating Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes after a hard-fought race.

Barnes was the Lt. Gov. under Evers prior to his Senate candidacy. Sara Rodriguez, a former member of the Wisconsin State Assembly, will take Barnes's place for Evers's second term.

Eric Toney, the Fond du Lac County District Attorney and Republican challenger to Democratic incumbent Attorney General Josh Kaul, lost the statewide election but carried the Dells area by 570 (2,934 to 2,364).

Attorney General Josh Kaul declares victory over Eric Toney in bid for second term In a race centered around abortion and his public safety record, Kaul's showing notched Democrats another statewide win Tuesday night.

Amy Lynn Loudenbeck, the 31st District member of the Wisconsin State Assembly since 2010, was trailing by a razor-thin margin to Democratic incumbent Doug La Follette in the Secretary of State election, which had not been called yet at the time of print editions. Loudenbeck carried the Dells municipalities in a 2,802 to 2,305 vote.

Republican John Leiber holds a narrow lead in a still-undeclared race for State Treasurer over Democrat Aaron Richardson. Leiber won the Dells communities by just over 650 votes (2,894 to 2,239). Democrat Sarah Godlewski, who ran in the Democratic primary of the U.S. Senate race, is vacating the seat after one term.

The five Dells area municipalities lie in three different congressional districts for the U.S. House of Representatives. Delton, Dellona, the Sauk County portion of Wisconsin Dells, and Lake Delton are in District 2, which was won easily by Democratic incumbent Mark Pocan. However, Republican challenger Erik Olsen carried the four communities in a 1,677 to 1,414 vote.

Democrat Mark Pocan wins reelection to U.S. House Democrat Mark Pocan was reelected to the U.S. House in the 2nd Congressional District on Tuesday.

Derrick Van Orden, who gained a Republican congressional pickup with his victory over Democratic challenger Brad Pfaff in District 3, won Dell Prairie and the Adams County portion of Wisconsin Dells easily with a 523-302 margin. Van Orden is replacing outgoing Democrat Ron Kind, who will have served 26 years in the seat.

Republican Derrick Van Orden wins election to U.S. House in Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Derrick Van Orden wins election to U.S. House in Wisconsin's 3r…

Republican Glenn Grothman went unchallenged in his re-election bid for U.S. House District 6 and easily carried the Columbia County portion of Wisconsin Dells and the Town of Newport.