CWCAC receives grant to help aspiring nurses get funding for school

One of the area's main corporations that works to help lower-income individuals just received a boost to its program assisting people seeking a nursing career.

The Central Wisconsin Community Action Council (CWCAC) recently received a $200,000 grant from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services that will help individuals that want to either get into nursing or move up in the field. Potential nurses who or whose family earns 80% or less of their county of residence's median income will be eligible for assistance from the corporation.

"The intent of the grant is to increase the availability of anyone trained in nursing fields," said Fred Hebert, the CWCAC's Executive Director. "They could be anywhere from a CNA (certified nursing assistant) to an RN (registered nurse). We just started it, and we can help pay for tuition, book supplies, and any incidentals that are associated with the training program."

Hebert said that CWCAC has a two-year contract with the state to disperse the grant funds to potential nurses. He hopes to assist 25 people in advancing their careers. More than 25 people could receive assistance, but Hebert said that depends on how the funds are dispersed.

The Department of Health Services (DHS) has identified a need to expand the workforce in nursing, according to Hebert. He said this is because of nurses' fatigue and eventual resignations because of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the overall increase in health care needs in the area.

Anyone who wishes to receive potential financial aid for advancing their nursing careers can fill out an application with CWCAC. Hebert said that along with having 80% or less of county median income, the applicant must either be enrolled in a nursing program, been accepted to an upcoming program, or considering one.

"Our staff would work with each individual and help them navigate through the process of application and certification and identify a training site unless they already have a training site," said Hebert.

Hebert anticipates that CWCAC will receive a lot of interest in the program. CWCAC serves Dodge, Adams, Juneau, Columbia, and Sauk counties.