DELL - Asgard Axe & Tap set for fall competitions

An axe throwing establishment in Wisconsin Dells is returning with another round of fall competitions and is adding a new tool for contestants.

Asgard Axe and Tap, which hosts axe throwing competitions that include representatives from the World Axe Throwing League (WATL), is coming back with fall contests over the next few months.

The bar, owned by local businessman Dennis Mitchell, is also adding knife throwing to its repertoire.

“It’s our third season of axe throwing leagues and our very first season of knife throwing league,” said Mitchell. “Something we’ve never done before and are very excited about.”

Asgard, which opened in April of 2019, now has four different leagues that participate in events, including youth, recreational, WATL, and knife throwing.

Mitchell said that people who compete in the WATL get to gauge where they stand against top throwers and can become eligible to throw in national axe throwing events. This will be the bar’s third year hosting WATL competitions.

“We’ve had several of our throwers go to major tournaments,” said Mitchell, who said that the bar also hosts regional tournaments that feature throwers from around the Midwest.

WATL throwing targets are slightly different than the ones used in other leagues. The overall target is the same size, but the bullseye region is smaller than that of the other leagues.

Mitchell said the youth axe throwing league is for people ages 10 and older. The bar will have a coach available to train the youth on safe and proper axe and knife throwing techniques. This is Asgard’s second year hosting youth axe throwing.

“We have a significant amount of younger people who want to get involved in the sport, which is awesome,” said Mitchell. “Learning how to do things safely and effectively and maybe be able to compete in the world.”

The knives are thrown from distances of 10 to 15 feet from the wooden targets at the bar. They also have safety features which prevent them from crossing through fencing that divides the throwing booths. Knife throwing is set to begin later this August.

“We’re just excited to be hosting another season of leagues and it’s cool that we’re able to bring something different to the community,” said Mitchell.

The bar’s recreational league, which is entering its third year in 2022, is much less focused on skill level than WATL. Throwers who are beginners can develop their skills in those competitions. Mitchell said the recreational league begins during the first week of October and has competitions on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Fridays.

Residents of Wisconsin Dells and surrounding communities such as Portage, Baraboo, Reedsburg, Mauston, and Adams-Friendship can receive local discounts for participation in leagues at Asgard.