A well-known local nonprofit carrying on the legacy of a famous Wisconsin Dells business owner has made a round of winter donations for food and medical purposes.

The Gregory C. Van Wie Foundation has made six major donations this winter, with four going to food pantries in Wisconsin Dells and Baraboo, one to Kids Ranch, and one going to SSM Health to help purchase a telemetry system. Board members of the foundation acknowledged the convenience of localized high-tech cardiopulmonary care and the expected spike in traffic at food pantries with the upcoming cut to FoodShare benefits on March 1.

“We intend to continue providing that kind of support to the community for many, many years to come,” said Van Wie Foundation board member Bruce Rodger. “Some years, we’re able to provide more support than others, and this was a year where we were able to provide a lot of support and spread it around as much as we could.”

Thorne Wittstruck, an exercise physiologist in SSM Health’s Pulmonary and Cardiac Rehab Department, displayed the telemetry system, which cost $100,000, half of which ($50,000) was donated by the Van Wie Foundation. He expressed his gratitude to the foundation and demonstrated how the system can track vitals for 16 patients in the facility.

“It’s really allowed our program to grow but also ensure that we get the best quality equipment available to the patients so we get the best quality care,” said Wittstruck.

Wittstruck said that the telemetry system allows SSM Health staff to monitor a patient’s exercise prescription (an exercise room is adjacent to the front desk at the facility). The system also creates reports on measured vitals for patients and physicians to track in online medical charts. Patients are given a transmitter that sends information to antennas installed in the ceiling.

“The SSM Health St. Clare Foundation has a well-established relationship with the Gregory C. Van Wie Foundation supporting the Wisconsin Dells Cardiac & Pulmonary Rehabilitation Center,” read a release from SSM Health announcing the donation and describing the telemetry system.

In December of 2022, the Van Wie Foundation distributed $75,000 in total donations to four food pantries in Wisconsin Dells and Baraboo. The Central Wisconsin Community Action Council’s (CWCAC) pantry in the Dells and the Baraboo Food Pantry at St. Vincent de Paul in the city each received $22,500.

Dennis Lindsay, a volunteer at Baraboo Food Pantry, and Fred Hebert, the executive director for CWCAC, were each grateful to the foundation for the extra funding, particularly considering the upcoming FoodShare cuts.

“The Van Wie Foundation has been totally helpful, not just with the food pantry in Wisconsin Dells, but with many other organizations,” said Hebert.

Ed Terry, another Van Wie Foundation board member, mentioned how the foundation is looking to alleviate the impact of the March FoodShare reductions.

“They’re (the pantries) getting less food and it’s become more of a dependency on food pantries, particularly for people on fixed incomes,” said Terry.