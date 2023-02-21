Wisconsin Dells city officials wanted a clearer picture regarding how to distribute liquor sale for consumption licenses in the city and after forming a committee, adopted criteria and procedure to do that.

During the city's common council meeting on Feb. 20, officials unanimously approved the standards for available Class B liquor licenses established by the Class B License Advisory Committee, which was formed in January and held its second meeting on Feb. 14. Applicants must submit a business plan outline and the committee will review applications based on six established criteria.

Class B liquor licenses in Wisconsin are for businesses that sell liquor that is consumed on premises, such as bars and restaurants. There are also Class B fermented malt beverage licenses, which allow for beer sales for consumption on or off premises.

After receiving applications, the committee will look at potential economic impact, compatibility with the area and its mission, zoning and code requirements established by the city, the applicant's business experience, the intended use of the license, and a background check by the Wisconsin Dells Police Department. Application fees are $150.

The city currently has two Class B licenses available, but with different stipulations. One is left over from the closure of Myrt and Lucy's Family Restaurant last summer, and the other was earned through a population increase. At the committee's first meeting on Jan. 18, city finance director/administrator Karen Terry said the population is close to garnering the city another Class B license.

Licenses will be made public in early March, with an application deadline of March 30. The council's approved measure indicated that licenses may be issued by June 19. Licenses are first approved by the committee and the Legislative Committee before final approval by the council. Applicants will be scheduled to present their plans to the Class B committee and recommended applicants will also be able to speak publicly at the Legislative Committee meeting that follows their recommendation from the Class B committee.

A business owner who takes over the license left from Myrt and Lucy's can transfer to a different location, but such transfer would need approval from the committee and common council. The license is a "legacy" license and has been in existence since before 1997. The other available license is not transferable to a different location.