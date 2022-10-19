Dells adopts five-year outdoor recreation plan

Wisconsin Dells parks and outdoor recreational facilities will go through a few changes over the next four years based on residential feedback.

On Oct. 17, the city's common council unanimously approved the 2023-2028 Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan (CORP) after a presentation by MSA Professional Services assistant planner Emily Soderberg at the council meeting.

Soderberg said the purpose of the plan is to guide city budget and capital improvement projects as they pertain to parks, trails, and recreational facilities.

This renewal of the CORP is required in order for the city to keep receiving state and federal park and recreation grants, particularly the Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Program, a fund created by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources in 1989 to preserve and protect environmental areas and increase opportunities for outdoor recreation.

Putting together the plan began in February, and the city's Parks, Recreation, and Waterway Committee held public surveys, forums, and other lines of feedback in order to put together a plan that would tailor the needs of the city's parks over the next five years.

Objectives of the 2023-2028 CORP include developing new parks and recreational areas where growth in the city necessitates them, improving interconnectivity and use of parks, making the areas more multi-seasonal, and preserving environmental corridors as open spaces.

The level of satisfaction with recreational programs offered in the city declined from 2015 to 2021. Dissatisfaction also decreased slightly, as a considerably higher percentage of surveyed people held a neutral opinion on the subject.

For amenities, adding a dog park was voted on by the highest amount of surveyed residents; just under 40% of residents wanted it. Other amenities that had more than 20% support included a splash pad, new outdoor pool and recreation center, a sledding hill, new canoe/kayak facilities, and off-road walking and biking trails.

Additional survey results included 82% of respondents supporting city funding allocations for a new outdoor pool and 86% supporting allocations for a new recreation center. Planning for a dog park and development of a new outdoor pool area is one of the Parks, Recreation, and Waterway Committee's priorities for the duration of the newly-approved CORP.

The committee also wants to explore property in the northeast area of the city, including land north of Woodside Sports Complex and the Wisconsin Dells Business Park. A resurfacing of the current tennis courts at Wisconsin Dells Middle School to include four pickleball courts is also a priority.

Completion of an Americans with Disabilities Act study and developing a transition plan to make parks more accessible to people with disabilities is another significant aspect of the CORP. The city is also looking to expand access to the Wisconsin River and consider charging a park impact fee for future development.

Population in the CORP's "Community Service Area", which is the area covered by the Dells-Delton Recreation Department (Wisconsin Dells, Lake Delton, Towns of Springville, Newport, New Haven, Dell Prairie, Delton, and Dellona), increased by nearly 31% from 2000 to 2020. That is expected to level off significantly from 2020 to 2040, with a projected growth of just less than 8%.

Currently, the city of Wisconsin Dells has 13.4 acres of parkland per 1,000 residents, according to a 2021 National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA) review. The NRPA strives to maintain a minimum of 12 acres per 1,000 people in all municipalities and that all residents be within a 10-minute walk from a public park or recreational area.

"As the city is projected to grow through 2040, it's likely that more parkland will need to be acquired so that service level of 12 acres per 1,000 residents can be maintained," said Soderberg, who also praised the city's efforts to maintain park walkability for residents.

According to the new CORP, parks and recreation are key factors in people's decision to move to a city. Four out of five people seek high-quality parks and recreation areas when relocating. The COVID-19 pandemic motivated people to seek outdoor, socially-distanced recreation much more since its onset in 2020.