Dells approves $3.6M for maintenance building upgrade

Wisconsin Dells's public works department is now set for a facility upgrade.

During its meeting prior to Thanksgiving (Nov. 21), the city's common council approved a $3.6 million bond package for the first phase of a new maintenance complex project that will house the city's Public Works and Park Maintenance departments and facilities for water, sewage, and electricity.

Carol Ann Wirth, the President at Wisconsin Public Finance Professionals, explained detailed information to the council about the bonds and future investments for the upcoming facility. She said that an additional $4.4 million will be issued in 2025.

The measure passed with a 5-1 vote, with the lone 'no' cast by Ald. Mike Freel, who represents Wards 2, 3, and 5 in the city. Freel said at the Oct. 17 common council meeting that the city could build a cheaper facility of a similar fashion and advocated for a new facility for the Wisconsin Dells Police Department.

Six bids for the bonds were considered and Northland Securities, a brokerage firm based in Minneapolis, was chosen to issue them with the lowest net interest cost and rate, at just over $1.3 million and 4.15%, respectively. Wirth said the rate and interest cost over the life of the bond issuance were lower than projected.

The official closing date is Dec. 19, at which the city will receive a total of over $3.6 million. From there, exactly $3.6 million will be deposited into an account for the maintenance facility project, with the remaining amount of just under $19,000 into debt service. The bonds are scheduled to be serviced over a 20-year period from 2023 through 2042.

Wirth explained that funds for the project will be in an account separate from that for operating expenses.

The City of Wisconsin Dells's bond rating has improved from A1 to Aa3, according to Moody's Investors Service, which Wirth described as the "upper range of high grade ratings."

Dells alternate side parking begins

On Dec. 1, alternate parking rules will be in effect in Wisconsin Dells.

From 1 to 8 a.m. every day from Dec. 1 through April 1, 2023, vehicles must park on the odd-numbered side (addresses with odd numbers) of streets on odd-numbered dates and on the even-numbered side on even-numbered dates.

Downtown parking remains free until March 31, 2023.

Lake Delton discusses ATV routes

At its village board meeting on Nov. 28, Lake Delton officials discussed opening up nearly all streets in the village for all-terrain vehicle (ATV) use except for the main highways (Wisconsin Dells Parkway and Munroe Avenue).

ATV traffic will be able to cross those roads at the following intersections.

Wisconsin Dells Parkway (U.S. Highway 12) crossings are at Gasser, Progressive, and Hillman Roads, Adams Street, Miller Drive, and Lake Avenue.

Munroe Avenue (Wisconsin Highway 23) crossings will be at Commerce Street and Burritt Avenue.

Village engineer John Langhans said that he will present a revised map of proposed ATV routes in the future to reflect proposed route changes with respect to busy intersections in the village.

The village also approved a contract amendment with Lenorud Services, the village's waste management contractor, that moved all garbage pickup in the village to Wednesday. Commercial trash was previously collected on Tuesdays, while residential was on Wednesdays.