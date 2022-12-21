Dells approves construction engineering, WDHS changes course offerings

Two major construction projects are now being planned over the next year in Wisconsin Dells.

A large road facelift on Stand Rock Road and Commercial Avenue in the city has been in the works for a while, and an engineering/planning task was estimated at just over $486,000. An additional roughly $45,000 was committed to the same assignment for the city parking lot between Oak and Elm streets just north of Broadway between the Gables Motel and the buildings on the north side of the city's thoroughfare.

Both planning task orders are set to be done by the end of 2023. MSA Professional Services, which is contracted for nearly all planning and engineering for area projects, is doing the engineering.

Reconstruction of Stand Rock Road between its intersections with Commercial Avenue and Broadway, as well as that for Commercial Avenue between Stand Rock Road and Brew Farm Road near Wisconsin Dells High School, are the main two portions of the large project. An extension of the multi-use path in all areas of reconstruction is also slated.

This project is the third phase of construction projects in tax increment financing (TIF) district No. 2, located on the west side of the city. Phase No. 1 was a project on Trout Road and the second phase was on Fitzgerald Road.

Dells CDA approves bonding for TID projects on west side A tax increment district on the west side of Wisconsin Dells is slated for bonds in 2023 to address a third phase of infrastructure improvement.

"While Trout Rd and Fitzgerald Rd provided a link from Lake Delton to the new High School, the Commercial Ave/Stand Rock Rd project will improve the connection from the Downtown Dells in Columbia Co to the new High School," said Wisconsin Dells public works director Chris Tollaksen in an email.

City administrator/finance director Karen Terry said that both projects will be funded through TIF district money, as the parking lot is in TIF No. 3. Tollaksen added that the project will hopefully be completed next year.

The parking lot spanning from Oak to Elm streets features nearly 60 parking spots and has pavement in poor condition. MSA will survey the lot area for geometric and sanitary facility design, as well as placement of an electric charging station. Terry said that the city's parking utility funds will also go toward the lot, along with TIF money.

"The intent is for a complete re-build similar to the lot behind the (upcoming Elm Street) plaza, where the islands are removed," said Tollaksen in his email.

The city's Parking Board will need to approve the estimate following the approved engineering phase in order to begin construction, according to Tollaksen.

Along with the construction projects, the city council also unanimously approved the formation of the "Class B" License Advisory Committee.

Class B licenses are given to businesses across Wisconsin to approve them for the sale of alcohol. The committee will initially consist of city Mayor Ed Wojnicz, Ald. Brian Holzem, Business Improvement District (BID) Committee chair Tara Anchor, city plan commission member Ted Theiler, and Dells resident and former restaurant owner Ron Newell.

Jesse DeFosse, the alderperson representing city Wards 1, 7, and 8 with Holzem, said there needs to be more representation by people younger than 40 on the committee.

"I'm concerned about balance, if there's any restaurant or bar influence there, at least age-wise," said DeFosse. "The future of the Dells in the 60-plus opinion is different than the future of the Dells in the 40 and under opinion."

Wojnicz said that the goal of the committee is to recommend licenses for businesses that have the best economic impact on the city.

In other updates, Wisconsin Dells High School announced a few changes to its course offerings for the 2023-24 school year. Students will be released for holiday break at noon on Dec. 22 before returning to school on Jan. 3, 2023.

New courses offered include an Advanced Placement (AP) Statistics as an alternative for AP Calculus, and four new physical education courses — including a mind and body connection course that features lessons in yoga and meditation — as well as competitive physical education for sophomores through seniors, allowing for more competitive students to have their own classes.

Enrichment courses for freshman- and sophomore-level algebra, geometry, and English/language arts were cut to allow for smaller class sizes and those needs to be covered in additional class time. Creative writing and public speaking were cut due to little interest from students. Those courses have not officially run in years, but have been available in the coursebook. Six technical education courses were cut as part of a scaling-back of the department.