Dells approves preliminary Dells Parkway engineering, adds new officer position

The City of Wisconsin Dells took a small step toward preparing for the upcoming Wisconsin Dells Parkway road project.

On July 18 at the city's common council meeting, the council unanimously approved a $58,900 preliminary utility engineering plan for the reconstruction project, which is slated to begin in 2025 and be completed one year later.

According to the MSA Professional Services task order, the scope of the work will include the following:

Taking inventory of existing utilities in the area;

Reviewing work plans from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT);

Developing 60% review plans and final plans, specifications, and estimates documents;

Preparing the city's specifications for utilities regarding the upcoming project with respect to sanitation and water supply;

Coordinating with WisDOT on the results.

Parking changes

A vehicle parking ordinance was recently amended to add regulations to outdoor parking at city residences.

According to a release from city Department of Planning and Zoning Code Enforcement Officer David Leifer, the amendments included a limit of four vehicles parked at a residence at any time, that those vehicles be licensed and roadworthy, and stored on a driveway or other hard-surfaced area (asphalt, gravel, concrete). Any unlicensed or non-roadworthy vehicles must be kept in an enclosed space.

The city also recently amended an ordinance regarding the parking and storage of recreational vehicles (RVs) to enforce a broader restriction. This, according to Leifer's release, is an effort to reduce urban blight, maintain property value, and ensure public health, safety, and welfare.

Under the amended ordinance, RVs may be parked in a fully enclosed structure or in a rear or side parking lot. For parking lots, the vehicles must not be within 5 feet of a lot line and kept on a hard-surface area.

Street parking for RVs is permitted but for no longer than 48 hours and not used recreationally in such circumstances.

Any RV that is parked outdoors must be owned, leased, or operated with permission by the occupant of the premises where the vehicle is stored. The vehicle must also be licensed and roadworthy.

City parking lots now are limited to storing a maximum of two RVs. RVs being used outdoors must not be used as dwellings (except for guests/residents not exceeding five days per month), storage facilities, or for business purposes.

RVs may not be stored on public streets or alleys, including all public right-of-way and established set-backs. Any exemptions to the restrictions must be granted by the city's Department of Planning and Zoning.

New officer position

The Wisconsin Dells Police Department has a new opening for a full-time police officer. A unanimous vote by the common council on July 18 allowed the department to seek another patrol member. Following the approval, the department posted the opening on its Facebook page, along with the requirements and salary potential.

Police officer opening Anyone interested in the new full-time police officer position with the Wisconsin Dells Police Department should contact Police Chief Nicholas Brinker at nbrinker@wdpd.com.

Applications must be submitted by Aug. 2 at 4:00 p.m.