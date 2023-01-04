Dells area doesn't see much benefit from potential increase in shared revenue

State government may look into potential increases in the state's shared revenue program, but one Dells area official sees nominal impact.

The shared revenue program, which is designed to help local governments in municipalities throughout the state, has had its overall amount of money stay the same or actually decrease each year since its inception, while the amount of overall revenue has increased dramatically. This has resulted in the shared revenue program receiving a much smaller percentage of the state's overall generated revenue.

Gov. Tony Evers and the Republican-controlled state legislature may work on establishing common ground to implement a substantial increase to the program as part of the 2023 state budget.

More state money for local governments could be on the table next year in Wisconsin The topic of shared revenue has received increased interest leading up to next year's budget process with the state projecting to have an unprecedented $6.6 billion surplus.

Lake Delton earned $34,000 in shared revenue from the program in 2022 and Wisconsin Dells earned $159,000, according to Lake Delton village administrator Tim McCumber.

McCumber described a potential increase in the program as "a start" but said the primary issue with funding for smaller municipalities is levy limits.

"The counties and municipalities are only able to raise the levy limit (the property tax) 0% or plus net new construction," said McCumber in an email. "This year, the village’s net new construction (as calculated by the Dept. of Revenue) was only .59 percent which is $21,875 in new taxes based off of the tax levy in 2021 payable 2022."

Wisconsin Dells mayor Ed Wojnicz did not have additional comment. The city's net new construction, with totals from all four counties it straddles (Adams, Columbia, Juneau, Sauk) percentage was 3.79 in 2022.

The Net New Construction report is issued annually by the Wisconsin Department of Revenue's Equalization Bureau. It reports new construction in a municipality and subtracts the amount of buildings demolished or destroyed. From there, the levy limit percentage is calculated by dividing the current year net new construction by the prior year's equalized value of a municipality or county, according to the Wisconsin Department of Revenue website.

He added that the state should look into allowing levy limits to at least increase by the consumer price index to help local governments keep up with fixed cost increases (such as insurance and road maintenance).