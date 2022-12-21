Dells area historian publishes color copy of postcard book

A Wisconsin Dells author is presenting her history of the area in color.

Bonnie Alton, a city resident and historian who authored "Postcard History Series Wisconsin Dells" in 2007 in black and white, has re-published her book in color for 2022 just before the holiday season. She has also added 15 postcards of the Dells area to the book's collection, many of which are photos of the Wisconsin River.

The initial black and white edition was published by South Carolina publisher Arcadia Publishing and released 3,000 copies. Its color re-creation is a limited release, as Alton ordered 300 copies from Greenfield, Wisconsin-based Pressworks Printing Company. She has sold 10 copies of the color version as of Dec. 15.

"Over the last 15 years, we sold out of all the black and white copies and the (book) stores in the Dells that were carrying them wanted more," said Alton. "I decided I always wanted a color version."

Postcard History Series Wisconsin Dells info Anyone interested in Alton's book depicting the history of the Dells area can purchase a copy for $24.99 at Kilbourn Public Library in Wisconsin Dells. The original black and white version is also available for $21.99.

Nearly all of the postcards published in both versions of the book were color postcards and were converted for the new version. Black and white postcards remained the same. "Vintage Postcard Collection Wisconsin Dells" is divided into four chapters: The Upper Dells, The Lower Dells, The Native Americans of the Dells, and Wisconsin's Vacationland.

Contents of the postcards include photos of downtown Wisconsin Dells over the years from the 1860s onward, famous cliffs and rock formations on both Dells areas, the Kilbourn Dam which still remains today, Native American tribes who have lived in the area, including the former Stand Rock Indian Ceremonial which closed during the 1990s, and historic houses and businesses from the time the city was known as Kilbourn.

Kilbourn became known as Wisconsin Dells in 1931. There are 215 postcards in the new version of the book, with "over 95%" in color, according to Alton.

"I put a lot of history into the book," said Alton. "These postcards in this book are only a fraction of my Dells postcard collection, which numbers close to 1,200."

A highlight of the book is a postcard in the middle of Stand Rock from 1910 depicting an 1886 photo from legendary Dells artist H.H. Bennett, who photographed his son, Ashley, leaping from a nearby cliff onto Stand Rock. Alton wrote that this photo was the first stop-action photograph ever taken.